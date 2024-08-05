Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the abovementioned post that has arisen in the University: Director, Quality Assurance and Professional Development.

The Director plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing strategic leadership, coordinating the governance and overall management of the Directorate’s functions. The successful candidate will be appointed on a four-year contract.

Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Director is responsible for: