Director, Quality Assurance and Professional Development
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the abovementioned post that has arisen in the University: Director, Quality Assurance and Professional Development.
The Director plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing strategic leadership, coordinating the governance and overall management of the Directorate’s functions. The successful candidate will be appointed on a four-year contract.
Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Director is responsible for:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulating, developing and implementing Quality Assurance Policy and Procedures for Academic and Support Departments.
- Developing and implementing Quality Assurance Protocols and Mechanisms and monitoring compliance.
- Coordinating the accreditation process of academic programmes in liaison with the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).
- Overseeing activities of the University’s Affiliates and Associate Institutions.
- Coordinating and monitoring academic and administrative quality assurance operations in the University.
- Contributing to the development and implementation of academic programmes and the review of existing programmes to safeguard Institutional quality standards.
- Conducting research in quality assurance and integrating agreed standards and benchmarks.
- Identifying and proffering effective solutions to deficiencies in University systems and operations.
- Overseeing the provision of secretariat support to the University Quality Assurance Committee.
- Budgetary planning, control and allocation of income and funding in line with University financial regulations.
- Management of human resources activities, amongst others, recruitment and selection, staff development and performance management in liaison with the Human Resources Department.
- Mobilising resources for Quality Assurance activities.
- Advising the Vice Chancellor and Senate on Quality Assurance issues.
- Undertaking other duties as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.
Qualifications and Experience
- An earned PhD qualification from a reputable University.
- Be appointed at the level of at least Senior Lecturer.
- In-depth knowledge of higher education and quality assurance issues.
- Have a proven track record in the promotion of quality in higher education.
- Have evidence of sound research and publications in a related academic discipline.
- Experience at the level of Department Chairperson is an added advantage.
Skills & Attributes:
- Proven commitment to academic excellence across disciplines.
- Leadership and people management skills.
- Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
- Decision making and critical thinking skills.
- Ability to work in a team.
- Good organisational skills.
Conditions of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed and sent via registered mail to:
The Registrar
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
OR hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus,
Industrial Sites 15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please note that the University does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf for advertised posts.
Deadline: 15 August 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/