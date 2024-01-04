Director, School Of Social Work
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has risen at the Women’s University in Africa:
Reports to the Dean, Faculty of Social and Gender Transformative Sciences.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide academic leadership and mentorship to staff in the School.
- Responsible for designing and implementation of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
- Ensure that proper and acceptable standards of teaching and instructions are maintained within the learning centers.
- Make recommendations with respect to probation, advancement and promotion of academic staff within the School.
- Supervise the coordination of teaching and learning activities within the School and Satellite Campuses.
- Ensure visibility of the School within the Women’s University in Africa’s community, at national and international spaces.
- Foster a culture of excellence in all five pillars of the Education 5.0 Philosophy.
- Initiate and implement quality control measures within the School and Satellite Campuses.
- Cultivate a culture of inter-discipline collaborations with and among other departments of the University.
- Coordinate and oversee the daily administrative operations of the School.
- Ensure strategic development and growth of the School.
Qualifications and Experience
- PhD in Social Work.
- Must be registered with the Council of Social Workers.
- At least five (5) years’ experience in an academic supervisory role.
- Proven excellent academic and research skills.
- Evidence of visibility in the social work fraternity.
- Ability to provide academic mentorship.
- Familiarization with academic administration processes.
- Proven ability to lead and manage an academic department.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or
Hand deliver at
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
NB: Women and diffently abled candidates are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 12 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare