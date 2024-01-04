Director, School Of Social Work

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has risen at the Women’s University in Africa:

Reports to the Dean, Faculty of Social and Gender Transformative Sciences.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide academic leadership and mentorship to staff in the School.

Responsible for designing and implementation of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Ensure that proper and acceptable standards of teaching and instructions are maintained within the learning centers.

Make recommendations with respect to probation, advancement and promotion of academic staff within the School.

Supervise the coordination of teaching and learning activities within the School and Satellite Campuses.

Ensure visibility of the School within the Women’s University in Africa’s community, at national and international spaces.

Foster a culture of excellence in all five pillars of the Education 5.0 Philosophy.

Initiate and implement quality control measures within the School and Satellite Campuses.

Cultivate a culture of inter-discipline collaborations with and among other departments of the University.

Coordinate and oversee the daily administrative operations of the School.

Ensure strategic development and growth of the School.

Qualifications and Experience

PhD in Social Work.

Must be registered with the Council of Social Workers.

At least five (5) years’ experience in an academic supervisory role.

Proven excellent academic and research skills.

Evidence of visibility in the social work fraternity.

Ability to provide academic mentorship.

Familiarization with academic administration processes.

Proven ability to lead and manage an academic department.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to: