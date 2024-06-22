Dispensary Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures the safe and appropriate storage of medicines.

Ensures products are correctly grouped on shelves as per regulatory standards and requirements.

Facilitates the correct labels and prices for medicines and products in the pharmacy.

Ensures the correct dosage of medicine is weighted and packed.

Advises customers of any possible side effects and precautions with dispensed drugs.

Attends to customer queries regarding medication.

Advises customers on suitable non-prescription medications.

Creates and updates Patient Medical Records in accordance with data protection principles.

Provides input into purchasing, as directed by the Pharmacist.

Recognizes and reports problems in the dispensing process.

Determines needs of the customers, providing assistance in finding general requirements.

Assists customers with retail products and over the counter medication, providing basic patient counseling.

Monitors stock levels and places requisitions when stock levels are low.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Dispensary Assistance.

Should have 5 O’ levels.

At least 6 months’ experience in a pharmacy.

Attention to detail.

Good communication and personality skills.

Knowledge of computer applications such as word processing and spreadsheets.

Organised.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 24th of June 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw