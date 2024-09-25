District School and Community Linkages Officer x5 "Internal Advert" (Gwanda,Gweru,Insiza, Mazowe & Mberengwa)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.

The position holder will coordinate planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting of the school community linkages interventions, COSEPA within a district. S/he will ensure overall implementation of the COSEPA framework as the over-arching strategy for the DREAMS-RISE program in the district, facilitating strategic engagement with key stakeholders in the district including, school authority, teachers, community leaders, AGYW, and caregivers/parents to assure successful delivery of COSEPA. This position will report to the District Program Coordinator and will be based at the district office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the day-to-day coordination, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of the COSEPA initiatives at the district level.

Ensure that all the components of the DREAMS-RISE program (i.e., positive parenting, economic strengthening, community norms change, DREAMS primary package, etc.,) in the district are implemented within the COSEPA framework.

Support the school community to develop and monitor implementation of milestones across all the schools within the district.

Liaise with Technical Officers and the District Program Coordinator to facilitate appropriate capacity strengthening initiatives for the COSEPA taskforces/structures for efficient and effective delivery of the model.

Ensure all COSEPA key players/stakeholders (AGYW, parents, community leaders, government departments, school leadership, teachers, etc.,) play an active role in the delivery of the program interventions in the district to consolidate gains made and assure sustainability of the intervention.

Through the person-centered approach, support parents/caregivers and families to take an active role in addressing barriers to AGYW’s health, education and well-being.

In close collaboration and coordination with the strategic information and evaluation (SIE) team, ensure that the school, community, and families monitor the effectiveness of the COSEPA initiative under community-led monitoring (CLM) approach.

Identify strategic partners, forge collaboration, and synergy to improve program efficiency and outcomes, including working with both formal and non-formal education systems/structures within the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MOPSE) and create linkages between school and community, development partners, and with other key line ministries and departments.

Develop training materials and or presentations and support capacity building and trainings of various program areas within the DREAMS-RISE program.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in social science or education with at least two-years’ experience in social/development work, preferably working with children and young people.

Experience in community mobilization and engagement.

Must be fluent in English (both written and spoken) as well as local language(s).

Previous experience in coordinating a component(s) of the DREAMS-RISE program from a regional or national level.

In-depth knowledge and experience of the COSEPA model.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities: