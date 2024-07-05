Document Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

To provide general support functions to office staff within the dictates of the branch manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Educate &encourage clients on use of digital services and platforms.

Provides refreshments at specified times and replenishes refreshment stocks.

Maintains cleanliness of branch facilities in accordance with health and safety regulations.

Compiles and Maintains records of monthly groceries on a monthly basis and submits records to branch manager.

Scans and uploads documents into various systems.

Ensure proper filing of all branch documents .

Collects and distributes mail to relevant departments on a daily basis.

Maintains record of monthly groceries

Maintains security of kitchen and groceries

To manage queues in an orderly manner in the Service Centre.

To make sure stationery is available for client use all the time.

To manage branch stationery stock.

Dispatch outgoing mail timeously.

Capturing OMUT application forms.

Any other duties as assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O Levels including Maths and English.

At least 2 A levels.

Knowledge of Group products.

Strong working experience in a customer service environment.

Skills: Customer Experience (CX), Customer Service, Handling Guests, Stocks

