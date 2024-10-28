Draughtsperson (Norton)
Job Description
Duties and Responsibilities
- Using Computer Aided Design (CAD) software for designing.
- Prepare detailed and accurate technical drawings, blueprints, and plans using CAD software.
- Convert conceptual ideas and specifications into workable plans and diagrams.
- Utilize computer-aided design (CAD) software and other drafting tools to create and modify drawings.
- Make revisions to drawings as required by project changes or feedback.
- Ensure all drawings adhere to project specifications, industry standards, and regulatory requirements.
- Keep up to date with the latest software and technologies relevant to drafting.
- Conduct thorough quality checks to confirm accuracy and precision.
- Identify and address issues related to drawings or design discrepancies.
- Provide solutions to ensure the accuracy and functionality of technical drawings.
- Perform regular quality assurance checks on drawings and design outputs.
- Ensure compliance with quality standards and project requirements.
- Organize and maintain an archive of drawings, specifications, and related documents.
- Implement version control and ensure documentation is easily accessible.
- Maintain up-to-date documentation of all drawings and revisions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Diploma or Degree in Drafting, Engineering, Architecture, or related field
- Minimum 3 years experience
- Proficiency in CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Revit).
- Strong understanding of technical drawing standards and practices.
- Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.