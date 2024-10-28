Pindula|Search Pindula
Draughtsperson (Norton)

Oct. 28, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Using Computer Aided Design (CAD) software for designing.
  • Prepare detailed and accurate technical drawings, blueprints, and plans using CAD software.
  • Convert conceptual ideas and specifications into workable plans and diagrams.
  • Utilize computer-aided design (CAD) software and other drafting tools to create and modify drawings.
  • Make revisions to drawings as required by project changes or feedback.
  • Ensure all drawings adhere to project specifications, industry standards, and regulatory requirements.
  • Keep up to date with the latest software and technologies relevant to drafting.
  • Conduct thorough quality checks to confirm accuracy and precision.
  • Identify and address issues related to drawings or design discrepancies.
  • Provide solutions to ensure the accuracy and functionality of technical drawings.
  • Perform regular quality assurance checks on drawings and design outputs.
  • Ensure compliance with quality standards and project requirements.
  • Organize and maintain an archive of drawings, specifications, and related documents.
  • Implement version control and ensure documentation is easily accessible.
  • Maintain up-to-date documentation of all drawings and revisions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Diploma or Degree in Drafting, Engineering, Architecture, or related field
  • Minimum 3 years experience
  • Proficiency in CAD software (e.g., AutoCAD, SolidWorks, Revit).
  • Strong understanding of technical drawing standards and practices.
  • Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

