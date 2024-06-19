DREAMS Program Officer (Lupane)

Job Description

The Program Officer will be the Pangaea Zimbabwe focal person at district level, responsible for working with health service providers, community stakeholders and key partners involved in Key Populations and Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) programming; to improve access to HIV prevention, care and treatment services in Lupane.

Duties and Responsibilities

Build capacity of health workers to provide KP and Youth friendly services through training.

Conduct community dialogues and group discussions with target populationsto determine perceptions on services provided and how to improve service delivery models.

Design service delivery models in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Work with Project management team in the development of IEC materials for interpersonal communication and PrEP literacy.

Identify and train community peer leaders(Community Facilitators, PrEP Champions and Young Sisters) in consultation with specified partner organizations.

Build capacity of community cadres to create demand for KP and AGYW / YWSS friendly services through training and mentorship.

Facilitate establishment ofsupport groups for KPs and AGYW social support.

Rolling out the KP and YWSS programs in the district and offering support supervision to KP and AGYW/YWSS groups and ensuring the quality of care remains high.

Liaise with Primary Counsellor and community cadres for effective implementation of the mobile clinic model for KPs and AGYW / YWSS.

Participate in budget and work planning for district activities targeting KPs and AGYW.

Document and report on activities conducted including compiling weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports as well as monthly statistics for community programs.

Participate in stakeholder meetings in the district and province.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree Social Sciences, Development studies or any other health focused area.

At least 4 years’ experience working in HIV/AIDS programs, adolescent sexual and reproductive health programming, health promotion or any health-related area.

Experience working with Key populations or adolescent girls and young women is an added advantage.

Knowledge of HIV landscape and Advocacy a must.

Exceptional organizationalskills, and ability to work with diverse groups.

Demonstrated oral and written communication skills.

Ability to create and sustain coalition partnerships and work collaboratively Experience with Microsoft Office software applications.

Self-starter and highly motivated; organized and must be detail-oriented.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org by Sunday 23 June 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.