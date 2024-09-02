DREAMS Technical Director (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Technical Director for the DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

This position reports to the Project Director. It contributes to the setting of the vision and strategic direction of the DREAMS program by leading the implementation of the DREAMS scope of work, monitoring the program’s budget, work plan development, project compliance oversight and supporting National HIV prevention strategies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing strategic leadership and technical guidance to ensure the effective implementation of program initiatives aimed at reducing HIV infections among Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW).

Collaborating with various stakeholders to design and implement evidence-based interventions, monitoring and evaluating program activities and ensuring compliance with established standards and guidelines.

Overseeing the development and implementation of comprehensive programming to address the socio-economic and structural drivers of HIV risk among AGYWs.

Collaborating with local partners, government agencies and Community Based Organizations to identify gaps and opportunities for intervention and to develop strategies to maximize the impact of the program.

Spearheading in the crafting of critical decisions related to programmatic focus, resource allocation and the overall direction of program activities by analyzing and synthesizing on program data and evidence to inform decision making.

Identifying best practices and innovative approaches, mobilizing resources, and effectively managing them to support program implementation.

Leading the DREAMS capacity-building initiatives for skills development to ensure fidelity in program implementation at entry points such as schools, health facilities, and communities inclusive of safe spaces.

Overseeing the staffing of the program to ensure optimum levels, build staff capacity for skills development in line with the goal of continuous professional improvement to improve staff performance and meet program targets by leading performance management activities.

Reviewing, and approving activity plans for the program and strategic information and evaluation team to comply with work plans and submitted budgets.

Championing the provision of quality layered DREAMS services by working with critical stakeholders such MoHCC National DREAMS program to support the capacity and development of DREAMS cadres for effective program implementation.

Managing internal and external relationships with MoHCC representatives and other key stakeholders like MoHCC at local and national levels through open communication as well as collaborative and sustainable program implementation.

Providing appropriate and updated program input by participating in the development and adaptation of various PEPFAR-approved training material, SOPs, job aides, development of periodic work plans, including tracking the progress of MER, custom and supplementary indicators.

Representing Zim-TTECH at relevant stakeholder and technical working group meetings by planning and facilitating DREAMS critical meetings and national level support visits to share knowledge, identify and plug gaps and observe best practices.

Tracking and monitoring the DREAMS consortium program activities by ensuring they are in line with program objectives and set targets and contributing to program data analysis to come up with data-supported performance improvement interventions.

Supporting the Project Director in the conceptualization and development of program activities by giving input to context, best practices, standards, and guidelines.

Designing, sharing, and presenting the DREAMS program’s progress reports with internal and external stakeholders like MoHCC, National Aids Council, CDC.

Performing any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Public Health, Social Sciences or relevant field.

Master’s in Public Health or other relevant post graduate qualifications.

Professional courses in leadership and management in health.

At least 5 years’ experience in implementing DREAMS program, working with key and vulnerable populations.

Extensive experience in designing and implementing community-based HIV, Sexual and Reproductive Health programs for adolescent girls and young women including community mobilization.

Other

Commitment to Diversity