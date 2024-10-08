Driver (Bubi)

Job Description

Pangaea Zimbabwe (PZ) is calling for applications for Driver Position under the DREAMS Program being implemented in Bubi-Mat North. Under the overall supervision of the Program Officer at district level and Procurement Officer, the Driver will transport people and equipment under good security conditions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure the provision of reliable and safe driving services.

Drive the district office team and other authorized personnel as directed.

Transport authorized passengers, deliver and collect mail, documents, banking and other items as directed.

Ensure cost-savings through proper use of vehicle through accurate maintenance of daily vehicle logs, provision of inputs for the planned maintenance of the vehicle.

Ensure daily maintenance of the assigned vehicle through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely change of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing etc.

Ensure that all immediate actions required by rules and regulations are taken in case of involvement in accidents.

Taking note of any faults that may develop on the vehicle and bringing them to the attention of the transport department as soon as possible.

Ensuring that the vehicle has the necessary accessory tools as should be equipped, e.g. jack, and wheel spanner and spare wheel.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 4 Driver ‘s license, Defensive driving certificate, Clean class 1 will be an added advantage

5 ‘O’ level passes.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in the NGO sector.

Good interpersonal communication skills and having high respect for confidentiality.

Ability to work outside of normal office hours when required.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communication skills. Fluent in English and Ndebele.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience of working in Non-Governmental. Organizations in HIV/AIDS related programmes and with experience driving in rural terrain.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for on the subject line of the email to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org by Tuesday 8 October 2024, applications will be screened on the rolling basis.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.