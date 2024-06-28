Driver: Class 1 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspects vehicles for defects, records findings, reports defects found on vehicles and refers for service when necessary.

Keeps records for the servicing of company vehicles.

Takes vehicles for repairs or service to the approved service providers.

Conducts pre-trip inspections.

Maintains regulation and standards by keeping records of policy dates such as ZBC, ZINARA and insurance.

Ensures that the vehicles are clean and presentable.

Ensures that all deliveries have been signed and delivered to the correct recipient.

Delivers documents and other deliverables to the necessary destinations before the deadlines.

Ensures that the organisation’s equipment and furniture are transported to the necessary locations.

Ensures that company vehicles are fueled.

Advises supervisor of upcoming compliance expiration (e.g. ZINARA, ZBC, Insurance)

Ensures that safety precautions are taken when driving the staff members.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O’ Levels.

Valid class 1 driver’s license plus defensive driving.

Valid Health Certificate.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational/coordination skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 1st of July 2024 to:

Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw