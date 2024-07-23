Driver (Insiza)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
Basic Function
Under the direction of the Fleet and Logistics Associate and District Project Coordinator, the driver shall provide a variety of transportation support to ZHI.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The primary responsibility of this role is to provide safe and efficient transportation for ZHI staff and consultants to approved locations.
- The role requires ensuring the cleanliness, safety, and maintenance of the assigned project vehicle.
- Convey ZHI staff and consultants to designated approved locations as per the schedule or ad-hoc requests from the office.
- Ensure the assigned vehicle is well-maintained, this includes arranging timely minor and major repairs, oil changes, Tyre checks, brakes inspection, and regular car washing.
- Ensure the vehicle is always safe and secure.
- Adhere to all road safety regulations and ensure passengers do the same; Maintain all necessary vehicle documents and supplies, including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, office directory, and necessary spare parts.
- Support requests such as picking up and delivering items as directed by the office.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the management from time to time
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates with a minimum of 5 years’ driving experience.
- Must have a valid defensive driving certificate and a valid driving license.
- Must have expert knowledge of driving rules and regulations.
- Experience of driving 4×4 Landcruiser vehicle is required.
- Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.
- Experience with large complex organization preferred.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- Matured and willing to work at odd hours.
- Good written, oral, interpersonal and organization skills.
- Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors and recipients of assistance.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.org.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
