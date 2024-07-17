Driver/ Messenger (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Driver/Messenger within the Group Marketing Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide speedy and efficient mail delivery.
- To provide logistical services to the Executive and as instructed by the superior.
- To maintain proper vehicle records and submit them to the logistics department.
- To take proper care of the vehicle and practice good driving habits that reduces costs to the bank.
- Perform Office orderly duties.
- Maintain and up to date mail register.
- Collection and delivery of office provisions.
Qualifications and Experience
- A clean class 2/ 4 driver’s license.
- A valid defensive driving certificate.
- At least 4 years of experience in driver/messenger roles.
- Professionalism and ability to work in a professional environment.
- Good time management.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.
Click HERE To Apply.
Deadline: 09 July 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.