Driver/ Messenger (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Driver/Messenger within the Group Marketing Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide speedy and efficient mail delivery.

To provide logistical services to the Executive and as instructed by the superior.

To maintain proper vehicle records and submit them to the logistics department.

To take proper care of the vehicle and practice good driving habits that reduces costs to the bank.

Perform Office orderly duties.

Maintain and up to date mail register.

Collection and delivery of office provisions.

Qualifications and Experience

A clean class 2/ 4 driver’s license.

A valid defensive driving certificate.

At least 4 years of experience in driver/messenger roles.

Professionalism and ability to work in a professional environment.

Good time management.

