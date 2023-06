Job Description

We are looking for class 3 drivers with own bikes and class 4 drivers with own cars.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

In possession of relevant license.

At least 3 years driving experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send CVs to both WhatsApp 0719190571 and 0778440041

Deadline: 15 June 2023