Education & Life Skills Technical Advisor (Harare)

The position is responsible for defining the Technical Approach and Technical Program to be implemented in the Country to realize the National Office Strategy.

Responsible for setting and enforcing sector standards to be adhered to by implementing staff and partners for quality programming.

Develop, select and/ or adopt tools, models and protocols to aid in program implementation by the program staff.

Supports AP manager to adapt Technical Programmes for implementation in the local area

Supports TP implementation in the AP; implements activities outside AP e.g. national-level activities.

Responsible for baseline, ITT and activity monitoring, semi-annual and annual reports and evaluation of TP. The position is responsible for working with the Strategy, Evidence & Learning Director (Quality Assurance), the QA Specialist and other Technical Specialists in compiling periodic reports, Annual Impact Measurement (AIM) and any other reports that may be required.

Provide technical oversight to ensure program implementation is in line with the National office strategy and other relevant standards and policies.

Develops budget for the Education and Life Skills TP; guides budget development for each “Technical Project” implemented in each AP; works with AP Manager to finalise Technical Project budget.

Ensure Education & Life skills TP Budgets are properly managed for efficient and timely implementation of activities in the Area Programmes.

Program Development and Grants Acquisition:

Responsible for ensuring that the E&L TP is adequately funded and supported with the appropriate technical capacity.

Determine the needs of the primary focus areas and funding deficit in collaboration with the Area Programme Manager for focused programme intervention.

Work with the Grants Acquisition/RDDE team to preposition, establish donor linkages, and develop and market fundraising products (concept notes, proposals) to mobilise additional funding for the Education& Life Skills technical Programme.

Manage all Education & Life skills TP-related grants and PNSF projects to meet stakeholders’ requirements and project objectives.

Advise and contribute to the GIK annual planning & reporting, as well as integration of appropriate GIK materials into the design of programs in both grants and private and sponsorship funding.

Networking and Liaison:

Lead in strategic networking with donors, government ministries and other stakeholders at various levels to profile WV Zimbabwe’s work in the sector.

Collaborate with the Advocacy team to influence policy enactment and implementation related to Education & Life skills TP-VAC issues.

Represent WV Zim in various key meetings at the national level including the Technical Working Group (TWG) for alignment to National priorities.

National/ macro level relationships with technical agencies

People management:

Provide Coaching and mentoring of Technical Staff in the Education & Life skills Technical Program including reviewing their annual Performance Agreements and Annual Appraisals in collaboration with their respective supervisors.

Conduct periodic field monitoring to ensure planned activities are being implemented on budget, time and at recommended industry standards.

Support staff recruitment and orientation to attract and retain talent to deliver program interventions.

Programme Effectiveness, Learning and Quality Assurance:

Lead in the sector-specific and/or integrated research and learning initiatives by developing research concepts for approval by the Strategy, Evidence & Learning Director (Quality Assurance Director), and undertaking the proposed research to generate lessons and knowledge for program effectiveness.

Manage quality implementation and monitoring of all Education & Life skills technical programmes within scope, budget, budget & expected quality.

Produce a consolidated annual/semi-annual National Report for the Education& Life Skills Technical Program for sharing with support officers, donors and other stakeholders

Support the documentation and dissemination of promising practices from WV Zim operational areas for future programming

Qualifications and Experience

The following may be acquired through a combination of formal or self-education, prior experience or on-the-job training:

Master's Degree in Education or related Social Science Master's Degree with 5 years of International Non-Governmental Organization work experience or

A bachelor's Degree in Education with 7 years of work experience in a similar position.

Preferred:

Project Management Training is desirable.

At least 5 years of managerial experience in Education development programming.

A thorough understanding of all areas of Project management and strong networking and engagement skills.

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, time management, demonstrated leadership and good management.

English communication skills (oral and written).

Proven networking abilities at local and international levels and strong detail orientation and negotiation skills.

Computer literate in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Experience in working with various major donors and government donor agencies.

Cross-cultural sensitivity, flexible worldview emotional maturity and capacity to function well in a team and contribute effectively to team efforts.

Ability to maintain performance expectations in diverse cultural contexts, psychologically stressful environments and physical hardship conditions with limited resources.

Commitment and ability to inspire others to World Vision Core Values, Vision and Mission. Statement.

Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

NB: Qualified women and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message