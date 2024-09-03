Education & Life Skills Technical Advisor (Harare)
Job Description
Employee Contract Type: Local - Fixed Term Employee (Fixed Term)
To manage and provide technical leadership in the program design, implementation, coordination and monitoring of the Education & Life Skills Technical Programme for achieving improved literacy and quality of education for Child well-being outcomes. The incumbent is the primary contact for the organization on matters relating to Education & Life skills and is responsible for profiling World Vision Zimbabwe in all relevant networks and technical working groups.
Duties and Responsibilities
Program Management and Reporting:
- The position is responsible for defining the Technical Approach and Technical Program to be implemented in the Country to realize the National Office Strategy.
- Responsible for setting and enforcing sector standards to be adhered to by implementing staff and partners for quality programming.
- Develop, select and/ or adopt tools, models and protocols to aid in program implementation by the program staff.
- Supports AP manager to adapt Technical Programmes for implementation in the local area
- Supports TP implementation in the AP; implements activities outside AP e.g. national-level activities.
- Responsible for baseline, ITT and activity monitoring, semi-annual and annual reports and evaluation of TP. The position is responsible for working with the Strategy, Evidence & Learning Director (Quality Assurance), the QA Specialist and other Technical Specialists in compiling periodic reports, Annual Impact Measurement (AIM) and any other reports that may be required.
- Provide technical oversight to ensure program implementation is in line with the National office strategy and other relevant standards and policies.
- Develops budget for the Education and Life Skills TP; guides budget development for each “Technical Project” implemented in each AP; works with AP Manager to finalise Technical Project budget.
- Ensure Education & Life skills TP Budgets are properly managed for efficient and timely implementation of activities in the Area Programmes.
Program Development and Grants Acquisition:
- Responsible for ensuring that the E&L TP is adequately funded and supported with the appropriate technical capacity.
- Determine the needs of the primary focus areas and funding deficit in collaboration with the Area Programme Manager for focused programme intervention.
- Work with the Grants Acquisition/RDDE team to preposition, establish donor linkages, and develop and market fundraising products (concept notes, proposals) to mobilise additional funding for the Education& Life Skills technical Programme.
- Manage all Education & Life skills TP-related grants and PNSF projects to meet stakeholders’ requirements and project objectives.
- Advise and contribute to the GIK annual planning & reporting, as well as integration of appropriate GIK materials into the design of programs in both grants and private and sponsorship funding.
Networking and Liaison:
- Lead in strategic networking with donors, government ministries and other stakeholders at various levels to profile WV Zimbabwe’s work in the sector.
- Collaborate with the Advocacy team to influence policy enactment and implementation related to Education & Life skills TP-VAC issues.
- Represent WV Zim in various key meetings at the national level including the Technical Working Group (TWG) for alignment to National priorities.
- National/ macro level relationships with technical agencies
People management:
- Provide Coaching and mentoring of Technical Staff in the Education & Life skills Technical Program including reviewing their annual Performance Agreements and Annual Appraisals in collaboration with their respective supervisors.
- Conduct periodic field monitoring to ensure planned activities are being implemented on budget, time and at recommended industry standards.
- Support staff recruitment and orientation to attract and retain talent to deliver program interventions.
Programme Effectiveness, Learning and Quality Assurance:
- Lead in the sector-specific and/or integrated research and learning initiatives by developing research concepts for approval by the Strategy, Evidence & Learning Director (Quality Assurance Director), and undertaking the proposed research to generate lessons and knowledge for program effectiveness.
- Manage quality implementation and monitoring of all Education & Life skills technical programmes within scope, budget, budget & expected quality.
- Produce a consolidated annual/semi-annual National Report for the Education& Life Skills Technical Program for sharing with support officers, donors and other stakeholders
- Support the documentation and dissemination of promising practices from WV Zim operational areas for future programming
Qualifications and Experience
The following may be acquired through a combination of formal or self-education, prior experience or on-the-job training:
- Master's Degree in Education or related Social Science Master's Degree with 5 years of International Non-Governmental Organization work experience or
- A bachelor's Degree in Education with 7 years of work experience in a similar position.
Preferred:
- Project Management Training is desirable.
- At least 5 years of managerial experience in Education development programming.
- A thorough understanding of all areas of Project management and strong networking and engagement skills.
- Excellent interpersonal, organizational, time management, demonstrated leadership and good management.
- English communication skills (oral and written).
- Proven networking abilities at local and international levels and strong detail orientation and negotiation skills.
- Computer literate in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Experience in working with various major donors and government donor agencies.
- Cross-cultural sensitivity, flexible worldview emotional maturity and capacity to function well in a team and contribute effectively to team efforts.
- Ability to maintain performance expectations in diverse cultural contexts, psychologically stressful environments and physical hardship conditions with limited resources.
- Commitment and ability to inspire others to World Vision Core Values, Vision and Mission. Statement.
- Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: Qualified women and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.