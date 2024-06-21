Electrical And Instrumentation Graduate Trainees (Chipinge)

Job Description

To undergo a 2 year intensive training as specified as spelt out on the training program.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a 2.1 Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering or related from a recognised University.

At least 25 years and below.

Computer literacy in MS Office.

Physically fit with ability to work under pressure.

A team player with good communication skills.

Clean class 4 driver’s license added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send application clearly marked the position together with detailed CV and proof of Academic and Professional qualifications to email email: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw, not later than the 25th June 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.