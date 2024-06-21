Pindula|Search Pindula
Electrical And Instrumentation Graduate Trainees (Chipinge)

Green Fuel
Jun. 25, 2024
Job Description

To undergo a 2 year intensive training as specified as spelt out on the training program.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a 2.1 Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering or related from a recognised University.
  • At least 25 years and below.
  • Computer literacy in MS Office.
  • Physically fit with ability to work under pressure.
  • A team player with good communication skills.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s license added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send application clearly marked the position together with detailed CV and proof of Academic and Professional qualifications to email email: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw, not later than the 25th June 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

