Electrical Graduate Trainee (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Electrical Department. The successful applicants will undergo a 2-year intensive training under both Chisumbanje and Middle Sabi Estates. Under the guidance of an Electrical Engineer, the successful candidate will perform and be responsible for some of the duties outlined below:

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting other engineers with technical support and projects designing.

Conducting research projects, compiling reports and giving presentations to the Electrical engineer.

Having an appreciation in all the Engineering areas like Drawing Office, Maintenance Planning, Fabrication, Mechanical Workshop, Facilities, Process Control and Electrical Workshop.

Having an in-depth understanding of electric motors, transformers, switchgears, electrical drawings, starters, variable speed drives, cables and wiring, lighting systems, generators, portable tools and all other electrical equipment.

Liaising with other line departments within the organisation to provide service as per requests.

Carrying out routine maintenance of electrical equipments.

Ensure that planned work schedules and targets are met.

Adhering to and ensuring compliance with policies and legal SOPs in line with the requirements of Safety, Health, and Environment and Quality (SHEQ) as prescribed in ISO standards.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering with at least 2.1 Degree Class.

Should have completed studies in 2023.

Must be 30 years of age and below.

Good trouble shooting and problem-solving skills, with high knowledge of safe working standards and housekeeping.

Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.

A team player.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications clearly marked the position being applied for in the subject line and attach detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of both academic and professional qualifications (in a single-continuous document) Not later than 11 June 2024 to: energy.mutakaya@greenfuel.co.zw