Electrician (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will report to the Building Maintenance Officer and will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Install and repair specialized electrical equipment and machinery, power outlets, switches, wiring, lighting fixtures, electrical appliances, electrical panels and circuit breakers in residential and commercial settings.

Inspect and maintain electrical systems to ensure functionality and safety.

Troubleshoot and diagnose electrical issues, making repairs as needed to restore service.

Interpret and understand electrical blueprints, diagrams, and technical specifications to guide installation and repairs.

Ensure all work complies with local and national electrical codes and regulations.

Conduct inspections to ensure systems are operating correctly and safely.

Understand electrical needs reported, provide estimates for work and execute the work.

Advise the organization on energy-efficient solutions and upgrades. • Keep track of materials and supplies needed for projects.

Follow safety protocols and guidelines to prevent accidents and injuries during installations and repairs.

Perform scheduled maintenance service on electrical systems and fixtures.

Maintain records of work performed, including invoices, work orders, and inspection reports.

Document electrical systems and modifications for future reference.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Artisan Class 1 Electrician.

A minimum of 3 years working experience as a skilled Electrician doing installations, repairs and maintenance for similar institutions.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:

Head Human Resources and Administration