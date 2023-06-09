Pindula|
EmpowerBank Limited

Electronic Banking Analyst (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
Jun. 14, 2023
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within our ICT department for an Electronic Banking Analyst. The prospective candidate shall be expected to perform the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide technical support for digital channels applications by performing administrative role for mobile banking , debit cards and acquiring service.
  • Configuration of merchant and agent POS Devices.
  • Report generation for merchant and debit card transactions for analysis (MySql).
  • Management of Terminal management system and security.
  • Maintain and manage up to date system configurations and user documentation for all the digital channels.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
  • A Relevant certification will be an added advantage.
  • At least One year experience in POS Configurations and support.
  • Possession of a driver's licence is an advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " Electronic Banking Analyst" on the subject line. Copies of academic and proffessional qualifications must be attacheded.

Deadline: 14 June 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

