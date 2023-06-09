Electronic Banking Analyst (Harare)

Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen within our ICT department for an Electronic Banking Analyst. The prospective candidate shall be expected to perform the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical support for digital channels applications by performing administrative role for mobile banking , debit cards and acquiring service.
- Configuration of merchant and agent POS Devices.
- Report generation for merchant and debit card transactions for analysis (MySql).
- Management of Terminal management system and security.
- Maintain and manage up to date system configurations and user documentation for all the digital channels.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
- A Relevant certification will be an added advantage.
- At least One year experience in POS Configurations and support.
- Possession of a driver's licence is an advantage.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " Electronic Banking Analyst" on the subject line. Copies of academic and proffessional qualifications must be attacheded.
Deadline: 14 June 2023