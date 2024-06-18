Job Description

SECURICO has an exciting job position for experienced ICT experts with a passion for high tech electronic security systems and would want to widen their knowledge and skills in this area. SECURICO is one of the largest installers of electronic security systems in Zimbabwe and is inviting interested candidates to head the electronics division. The opportunity offers a full range of business experience spanning from strategy development to day-to-day management and supervision. The position suits techno savvy individuals with a flare for strategic business management and have individual drive and energy.

Duties and Responsibilities

In addition to managing the ICT infrastructure of the business, the Electronics & ICT Manager heads the Electronics Division whose key business offering is deploying comprehensive and integrated technological solutions to help clients mitigate risk and protect their assets.

He/she manages the offering of seamless and intelligent technology-based solutions including electronic access control systems, video surveillance, CCTV, fire alarms, alarm monitoring, emergency communications, solar systems installations, and other smart tech innovative solutions.

The Electronics & ICT Manager develops business strategy and implements operational strategies to achieve strategic goals.

Qualifications and Experience

A good Degree in ICT with working knowledge of electronic security systems installations as an advantage.

Management or supervisory qualification an advantage.

Three years’ managerial experience in ICT OR electronic security systems installation.

NOTE that ICT qualifications, skills and experience is the base for electronic security work that will constitute up to 80% of the responsibilities for the job position.

Other

How to Apply

Submit CV via e-mail at: vacancies@securico.co.zw

NB: Only the submissions to vacancies@securico.co.zw shall be considered. DO NOT APPLY via the website of other e-mail addresses.