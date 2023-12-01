Electronics Technician (Harare)

Job Description

A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, reliable domestic, commercial and industrial security electronic systems Technician to join our team. The Technician's responsibilities will include diagnosing and repairing electronic security systems, installing new equipment, performing routine servicing and inspections, assisting with training and electronic upgrades. You should be able to provide excellent customer service and manage electronic security systems and equipment efficiently.

To be successful, you should demonstrate strong electronic skills and enjoy performing tasks with your hands. As a Technician, you should be able to use a wide range of resources to solve problems and feel comfortable working alone and in a team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assembling, installing, repairing, troubleshooting, and maintaining components of electronic security systems e.g. Intruder Alarms, CCTV, Bio Metric systems & Radio Link.

Sourcing replacement parts for electronic security systems.

Ensuring all power and manual tools are operated in accordance with health and safety regulations.

Liaising with line manager and clients to discuss work schedules and time and material cost estimates.

Carrying out scheduled preventative maintenance and servicing electronic security equipment.

Performing equipment demonstrations and drawing up training manuals wherever required.

Interpreting drawings, training manuals, and instructions in order to perform duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Professional Qualifications & Experience.

Degree in Electronics Engineering or equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline.

At least 3 Years relevant experience preferably in the electronics security industry.

OR