Emergency Food Security and Vulnerable Livelihoods Assistants (Harare)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. This is a 6 months fixed term opportunity under our WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program based in Harare. We need the prospective candidates to start by the 18th of December 2023. Interviews to be held in the week of the 11th of December 2023.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oxfam GB is looking for Emergency Food Security and Vulnerable Livelihoods (EFSVL) Assistants who will assist in the direct implementation of the food security and livelihoods component of the emergency response programme in an OXFAM operational programme.
Qualifications and Experience
- We’re looking for candidates who care about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
An ideal candidate for the role will have the following:
Essential:
- Bachelor Degree in Social Sciences, Agriculture, Economics and Business, or other discipline relating to Food Security and Livelihoods. Experience managing food security/livelihoods programmes may substitute for formal qualifications.
- Knowledge of basic accounting and finance desirable.
- Previous experience implementing Lean Season Assistance projects funded by WFP.
- Minimum one year experience in similar positions/experience (programme support, field-experience).
- Strong communication skills (English, Shona, Ndebele) .
- Attention to detail.
- Experience in data entry and database management (Excel)
- Strong interpersonal skills to establish and maintain effective working relations with multicultural and multi ethnic teams, including working with partner organisations
- Good organizational and communication skills with international and national staff.
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines.
- Experience and commitment to promote equity, gender and diversity.
Desirable:
- Commitment to Oxfam's philosophy, aims and policies (especially gender relations) and uphold Oxfam Values at all times.
- Energetic with interpersonal skills at high level.
- Working at community level and with NGOs.
- Proactive and risk mitigation drive.
- Self-confidence, maturity & ability to co-operate with a wide variety of people
- Ability to work on own initiative & under pressure and to meet deadlines
- Personal commitment to working as reliable, honest, & trustworthy member of a team
- Enthusiasm for good working practices and ability to analyse and improve systems Tact/diplomacy.
- Ability to work effectively in a culturally diverse organisation.
- Willingness to travel & able to cope with difficult conditions.
Key Attributes:
- Ability to demonstrate sensitivity to cultural differences and gender issues, as well as the commitment to equal opportunities.
- Ability to demonstrate an openness and willingness to learn about the application of gender/gender mainstreaming, women’s rights, and diversity for all aspects of development work.
- Commitment to Oxfam’s safeguarding policies to ensure all people who come into contact with Oxfam are as safe as possible.
Other
How to Apply
As part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 05 December 2023
