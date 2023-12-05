Emergency Food Security and Vulnerable Livelihoods Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty.
This is a 6 months fixed term opportunity under our WFP Caledonia Urban Cash Assistance Program based in Harare. We need the prospective person to start by the 18th of December 2023. Interviews to be held in the week of the 11th of December 2023.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oxfam is looking for an EFSVL Officer for direct implementation of the food security and livelihoods component of the emergency response programme in an OXFAM operational programme.
Qualifications and Experience
- We’re looking for a candidate who cares about Oxfam's mission to end poverty and is personally aligned to our feminist principles and values of empowerment, accountability and inclusion in all you do.
An ideal candidate for the role will also be / have:
Essential:
- Bachelor Degree in Social Sciences, Agriculture, Economics and business, or other discipline relating to food security and livelihoods. Experience managing food security/livelihoods programmes may substitute for formal qualifications.
- Experience managing LSA projects funded by WFP a must.
- Three to five years experience in food security, livelihoods, or community mobilisation work.
- Demonstrated technical knowledge in one or more of Oxfam’s core thematic areas for EFSVL; including cash transfer programmes, agricultural, and food security assistance.
- Experience in conducting food security and livelihoods assessment and data analysis, and capacity to contribute to response analysis and overall programme design discussions.
- Sensitivity, diplomacy and tact, together with the ability to calmly and creatively resolve issues under pressure.
- Experience in the monitoring and evaluation of humanitarian programmes.
- Attention to detail and good organisational and administrative skills, including the ability to present concise reports, sometimes a short notice, reflecting the problems and possible solutions for particular situations.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to effectively manage and demonstrate leadership within a diverse and multi-cultural team.
- Proven ability to be flexible in demanding solutions, including the willingness to travel up to 50% (in sometimes challenging environments) at short notice over the course of the role.
- Clear understanding of, and commitment to, the aims and objectives of Oxfam and humanitarian protection standards and Oxfam Codes of Conduct, the Sphere Minimum Standards, gender, equity and diversity principles.
- Strong oral and written communication ability in English and relevant local language, and computer literacy.
- A mature and professional attitude and approach. Capacity to build and maintain relationships with diverse stakeholders including government officials, external agencies, and community representatives.
Other
How to Apply
As part of your online application, please upload your up to date CV and Cover Letter explaining your suitability against the essential criteria in the job profile.
Deadline: 05 December 2023
Oxfam
Oxfam is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, founded in 1942 and led by Oxfam International.