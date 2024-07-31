Engineering Assistant X6 (Mutare)

Job Description

Assist plant technicians in undertaking installations, testing, and commissioning of plant and equipment, to ensure that all machines and equipment are installed according to the Plant Layout drawings and operating at the required level of efficiency.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in installing new plant and equipment including multi-stage compressors, expansion engines, centrifugal pumps, lox pumps, and water reticulation systems.

Assist in installing utilities- water supply and water treatment plant, plant effluent ponds, electric lighting, and power.

Assist in rigging and placement of plant equipment into installation positions according to the General Plant layout Drawing.

Assist in the alteration or modification of plant, equipment, utilities and special services.

Assist in carrying out daily plant equipment lubrication schedule according to equipment manufacturer’s recommendations.

Observing safety regulations applicable throughout the working environment.

Carry out housekeeping and any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified class 2 or 3 in any of the following technical trades; fitting and turning, boiler-making/fabrication engineering, or electrical power.

At least 2 years of industrial experience.

Appreciation of mechanical functions of multi-stage piston air compressors used in cryogenic Air Separation Plants, centrifugal water pumps, mechanical valves, pipe fitting, liquid oxygen transfer pumps, pressure vessels, water treatment plants and ball mills.

Experience in pipe work.

Knowledge of First Aid, safety, ability to work at heights and confined places, and health and environment awareness in a processing plant.

Effective communication and ability to carry out tasks as instructed.

A team player in achieving set objectives and targets.

Exposure to and willingness to perform in a shift working system.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential ‘’ should be posted to.

The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager