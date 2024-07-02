Engineering Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a Engineering Manager based in Harare, reporting to the Risk and Projects Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leads and coordinates various engineering functions and operations including quality assurance, risk management, financial budgets, research, and development.

Promotes the identification and dissemination of engineering best practices and identification and exploitation of technological advancements.

Establishes and reviews process controls, inspection techniques, measurement systems and emphasize continuous improvement and waste reduction.

Facilitates communication among clients/customers and engineers, ensuring specifications, budgets, and deadlines are clearly communicated and understood.

Serves as project manager for multiple projects, creating timelines and cost projections, organizing collaborative meetings, and ensuring projects comply with specifications, timelines, and budgets.

Promotes actions and decisions that prevent accidents, harm to people and damage to the environment by establishing, implementing, and maintaining SHEQ administrative policies, procedures, and standards.

Reviews and monitors implementation of the Engineering Maintenance plan (Preventive and Business Centered).

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Engineering (industrial, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil or equivalent).

A minimum of four (4) years' experience in the Engineering field with a focus on Project Management or equivalent.

Member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers.

Registered with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe.

Skills And Competencies:

Ability to lead, manage and develop staff.

Ability to identify, communicate and ensure implementation of the agreed business objectives for the relevant unit.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ability to plan and organise medium to long term ahead.

Ability to analyse and solve complex problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Sound business acumen, resourceful and being a lateral thinker.

Ability to negotiate, interact and achieve targets.

Financial and Analytical skills.

Customer Relationship Management.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted on or before 06 July 2024 to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw