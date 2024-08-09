Enterprise Risk Analytics Manager – Corporate Risk, – Level 8 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Continuously monitor the business environment for emerging risks to identify, assess, evaluate and mitigate the authority's exposure to the identified risks.

Determine which analytical tools can be used to assess and quantify risk for specific projects/divisions

Perform analytics operational, market and credit risk-related matters

Prepare and ensure the execution of the CRC work plan to ensure Divisional targets are met.

Prepare periodic risk management reports tailored to the relevant audience including Risk registers, Risk Control Self Assessments, Business Continuity Plans, Risk and Compliance Assessment reports, and Incident reports.

Liaise with different divisions and risk owners to address issues related to risk identification, measurement and mitigation.

Champion the streamlining, standardization, and automation of risk data management processes

Implement and maintain the Authority’s risk and compliance management policies and frameworks.

Review and evaluate company policies, and procedures to identify risk areas and advise management.

Build risk awareness amongst staff by providing support and training within ZIMRA

Provide leadership, supervision and mentoring to risk management supervisors and also managing performance to ensure the effective performance of the Division.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Risk Management, Business Studies, Finance, Mathematics, Statistics, Accounting, Economics, ICT or a business related discipline.

At least 5 (five) years of postgraduate experience in Risk Management

Professional qualifications/certifications such as FRM, CRISC, CERM, CISA, CIA, CFE, CRMA or equivalent.

An MBA/MSc in Risk Management, Data Analytics, Finance, Accounting or related fields would be advantageous.

Experience in Customs/Domestic Taxes or Tax environment is an added advantage.

Skills & Competencies:

An analytical mind-set and strong statistical skills.

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure.

Uphold unquestionable integrity and commitment to duties.

Flexibility to work during odd hours or adverse weather conditions if required.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to collaborate with various departments and stakeholders.

Good organisational, people, and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 9 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: