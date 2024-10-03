Enterprise Sales Representative (Harare)
Job Description
We are on the lookout for an Enterprise Sales Representative to join our dynamic team! This role is crucial in supporting our Enterprise Payments Sales function, driving the adoption of Mukuru's solutions to MSMEs, Corporates, NGOs, Supranationals, and Government agencies. You'll oversee the entire sales pipeline—from lead generation to client acquisition and ongoing relationship management. Reporting to the Enterprise Sales Manager, you'll work closely with the Sales and Enterprise Operations teams and other key functions within Mukuru. Externally, you’ll engage regularly with clients and third-party service providers, making a significant impact on our growth and success.
Duties and Responsibilities
Sales:
- Contribute to achieving sales targets by identifying and qualifying potential enterprise leads.
- Actively follow up on leads and convert them into clients.
- Monitor industry channels for RFPs, RFQs, and similar opportunities, responding with well-crafted proposals.
- Network at industry events to expand reach and generate new leads.
Account Management:
- Deliver exceptional account management to key Enterprise Payment clients.
- Maintain regular communication through meetings and check-ins.
- Re-engage inactive clients to explore future business opportunities.
Sales Administration and Reporting:
- Collaborate with internal teams to ensure a smooth onboarding process for new clients.
- Maintain accurate records of sales activities and client data.
- Provide regular reports on lead status, pipeline progress, and sales performance.
- Work closely with internal teams to enhance processes and ensure a positive client experience.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors degree or Advanced Diploma.
- 3 years experience IN Sales.
- Deep understanding of B2B sales processes, preferably in the Remittance and Payments industries Intermediate.
- Strong understanding of client relationship management Intermediate.
- Proficiency in reporting on sales metrics Intermediate.
- Understanding of Enterprise client needs and the solutions Intermediate.
- Proficiency in presenting ideas and solutions to clients and stakeholders Intermediate.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/