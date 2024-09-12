Enterprise Systems and Business Applications Support Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Holdings Limited.

Reporting to the Group ICT Executive, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following Leading and managing a team of business application support specialists and software developers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the administration and maintenance of the organisation’s It applications.

Developing and implementing strategies, standards, and best practices for if application development, administration and support.

Collaborating with cross-functional learns to assess application needs.

Managing application lifecycle.

Developing and implementing robust II application support processes, procedures and minimising downtime.

Monitoring application performance and conducting regular system aud is Coordinating with vendors and external service providers to resolve application related issues.

Staying up-to-date with industry trends, emerging technologies and evaluating their potential impact on the organisation’s application landscape.

Developing and maintaining KPIs to measure team performance and business efficiency improvements.

Consulting with teams across various business areas.

Advising on the implementation of effective digital transformation strategies to improve user experience.

Evaluating employee performance Managing outsourced/managed services to add bandwidth to team.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Systems.

At least 8 years in business analysis, systems administration and support, with a track record of success in a leadership or Problem-solving skulls managerial role.

Advanced knowledge of database management principles and practices.

Strong project management skills.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to multitask and prioritise multiple projects.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw, Clearly label the position you are applying for in the subject line.