Estimator – Auto Body Centre Harare

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct thorough inspections of damaged vehicles to assess the extent of repairs needed.

Document and photograph vehicle damage to support the estimation process.

Estimates cost of repairing damaged vehicles on basis of visual inspection of vehicle and familiarity with standard parts, costs, and labour rates.

Open job cards in Pinnacle to facilitate repair process.

Identify additional repairs or parts required during the repair process.

Prepare accurate and detailed repair estimates using industry-standard estimating software.

Collaborate with the repair team to ensure estimates align with labor and material costs.

Provide clear explanations to customers regarding repair procedures and cost breakdowns.

Maintain regular communication with customers regarding the status of repairs and any changes to the initial estimate.

Provide exceptional customer service to enhance overall satisfaction.

Work closely with the repair team, parts department, and management to ensure smooth coordination of repair processes.

Collaborate with insurance adjusters to facilitate the claims process and address any discrepancies.

Monitor the repair process to ensure work is completed according to the initial estimate and industry standards.

Conduct final inspections to verify that all repairs meet quality expectations.

Ensures all job cards of finished jobs are appropriately closed.

Maintain accurate and up to date records of work done.

Facilitate the safe handover or delivery of customers’ vehicles.

Ensuring customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.

Provide necessary daily, weekly and monthly reports on customer calls.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 Journeyman in panel beating and spray painting, vehicle mechanics or any equivalent qualification.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence

Knowledge of Zimbabwean automotive industry standards and repair methodologies.

Attention to detail and accuracy in estimating repair costs.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.