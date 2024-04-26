Estimator – Auto Body Centre Harare
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct thorough inspections of damaged vehicles to assess the extent of repairs needed.
- Document and photograph vehicle damage to support the estimation process.
- Estimates cost of repairing damaged vehicles on basis of visual inspection of vehicle and familiarity with standard parts, costs, and labour rates.
- Open job cards in Pinnacle to facilitate repair process.
- Identify additional repairs or parts required during the repair process.
- Prepare accurate and detailed repair estimates using industry-standard estimating software.
- Collaborate with the repair team to ensure estimates align with labor and material costs.
- Provide clear explanations to customers regarding repair procedures and cost breakdowns.
- Maintain regular communication with customers regarding the status of repairs and any changes to the initial estimate.
- Provide exceptional customer service to enhance overall satisfaction.
- Work closely with the repair team, parts department, and management to ensure smooth coordination of repair processes.
- Collaborate with insurance adjusters to facilitate the claims process and address any discrepancies.
- Monitor the repair process to ensure work is completed according to the initial estimate and industry standards.
- Conduct final inspections to verify that all repairs meet quality expectations.
- Ensures all job cards of finished jobs are appropriately closed.
- Maintain accurate and up to date records of work done.
- Facilitate the safe handover or delivery of customers’ vehicles.
- Ensuring customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.
- Provide necessary daily, weekly and monthly reports on customer calls.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 Journeyman in panel beating and spray painting, vehicle mechanics or any equivalent qualification.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence
- Knowledge of Zimbabwean automotive industry standards and repair methodologies.
- Attention to detail and accuracy in estimating repair costs.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 26 April 2024
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.