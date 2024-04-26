Pindula|Search Pindula
Estimator – Auto Body Centre Harare

Croco Motors
Apr. 26, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conduct thorough inspections of damaged vehicles to assess the extent of repairs needed.
  • Document and photograph vehicle damage to support the estimation process.
  • Estimates cost of repairing damaged vehicles on basis of visual inspection of vehicle and familiarity with standard parts, costs, and labour rates.
  • Open job cards in Pinnacle to facilitate repair process.
  • Identify additional repairs or parts required during the repair process.
  • Prepare accurate and detailed repair estimates using industry-standard estimating software.
  • Collaborate with the repair team to ensure estimates align with labor and material costs.
  • Provide clear explanations to customers regarding repair procedures and cost breakdowns.
  • Maintain regular communication with customers regarding the status of repairs and any changes to the initial estimate.
  • Provide exceptional customer service to enhance overall satisfaction.
  • Work closely with the repair team, parts department, and management to ensure smooth coordination of repair processes.
  • Collaborate with insurance adjusters to facilitate the claims process and address any discrepancies.
  • Monitor the repair process to ensure work is completed according to the initial estimate and industry standards.
  • Conduct final inspections to verify that all repairs meet quality expectations.
  • Ensures all job cards of finished jobs are appropriately closed.
  • Maintain accurate and up to date records of work done.
  • Facilitate the safe handover or delivery of customers’ vehicles.
  • Ensuring customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.
  • Provide necessary daily, weekly and monthly reports on customer calls.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Journeyman in panel beating and spray painting, vehicle mechanics or any equivalent qualification.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence
  • Knowledge of Zimbabwean automotive industry standards and repair methodologies.
  • Attention to detail and accuracy in estimating repair costs.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 26 April 2024

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

