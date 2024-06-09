Event Management Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

Acute Creations Incorporated is a Human Capital Development and Training Consulting firm. The firm offers career opportunities to outstanding candidates interested to join our growing team. Acute Creations Inc. provides an inclusive work environment which ensures that all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our culture emphasize respect for individuals and encourages creativity, innovation, collaboration and leadership among our employees.

As an Event Management Specialist at our organization, you will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing a wide range of events, ensuring seamless and successful experiences for all participants. Your role will involve managing various aspects of event planning, from conceptualization to post-event evaluation, to create memorable and impactful experiences.

Duties and Responsibilities

Event Planning: Lead the planning and coordination of events, including conferences, corporate meetings, product launches, and social gatherings, ensuring all logistical and operational aspects are meticulously organized.

Lead the planning and coordination of events, including conferences, corporate meetings, product launches, and social gatherings, ensuring all logistical and operational aspects are meticulously organized. Vendor and Venue Management: Identify and liaise with vendors, suppliers, and venues to secure necessary services, negotiate contracts, and oversee the setup and execution of event logistics.

Budgeting and Financial Management: Develop and manage event budgets, track expenses, and ensure cost-effective solutions while maintaining high-quality event experiences.

Develop and manage event budgets, track expenses, and ensure cost-effective solutions while maintaining high-quality event experiences. Marketing and Promotion: Collaborate with marketing teams to develop event promotion strategies, manage invitations, and leverage various channels to maximize event attendance and engagement.

On-Site Event Management: Oversee on-site event operations, manage staff and volunteers, and address any issues or challenges to ensure the smooth execution of events.

Oversee on-site event operations, manage staff and volunteers, and address any issues or challenges to ensure the smooth execution of events. Post-Event Evaluation: Conduct post-event evaluations, gather feedback, and analyse event performance to identify areas for improvement and implement best practices for future events.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in event management, hospitality, marketing, or a related field.

Proven experience in event planning and management, with a strong portfolio of successful events.

Excellent organizational and project management skills, with the ability to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment.

Strong interpersonal and communication abilities, with the capacity to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders.

Creativity, attention to detail, and a passion for delivering exceptional event experiences.

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should submit applications, including detailed CV to E-mail: apply@acutecreations.com with the Heading: (Preferred job positions).