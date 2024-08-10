Excavator Operators x2 (Hwange)
Job Vacancy
Job Description
We are currently seeking an experienced Excavator Operators to join our team in a mining environment. The successful candidates will be responsible for operating an Excavator to move and grade earth, rock or other materials on site.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Excavation and loading of ore and muck.
- Use the equipment to move earth, rock, gravel or other materials as necessary.
- Perform routine maintenance and safety checks on machinery.
- Follow safety protocols and procedures at all times.
- Work collaboratively with other team members and contractors.
- Basic data filling.
- Assist in the completion of some auxiliary processes on the construction site.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 2 years of experience operating heavy machinery.
- Valid operator’s license/certification.
- Medical report.
- Basic knowledge of machinery maintenance and safety protocols.
- Strong work ethic, reliability and attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested in this position, please send your CVs on: miningrecruitmentzw@gmail.com before end of day 10 August 2024. Add job title on the email subject line
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.