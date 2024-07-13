Pindula|Search Pindula
Executive Assistant (Harare)

Jul. 25, 2024
Job Description

Our Client is seeking a highly organized, proactive, and detail-oriented Executive Assistant to provide administrative support to the Senior Leadership Team. The ideal candidate will be a skilled professional with a strong background in administration, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Make follow-ups with regards to assignments, projects, outstanding matters upcoming commitments and responsibilities on behalf of the CEO.
  • Partner with Senior Management, Functional Leadership, Special Committees and Consultants to support the execution of key initiatives.
  • Build and maintain trusted partnerships across the organisation to obtain a clear understanding of business direction and desired outcomes
  • Manage all aspects of organization’s office services.
  • Build relationships with Stakeholder groups displaying excellent ability to advise, influence and make presentations at various levels.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's Degree in Business Management or related discipline.
  • Master in Business Administration is an added advantage.
  • A minimum of 5 years similar work experience, 3 years of which should have been at a higher level in managing high powered Executive offices.
  • Strong ability to execute work with a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens.
  • Should be a person of unquestionable integrity.

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or florence.chidziya@proservehr.com

