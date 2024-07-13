Executive Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Our Client is seeking a highly organized, proactive, and detail-oriented Executive Assistant to provide administrative support to the Senior Leadership Team. The ideal candidate will be a skilled professional with a strong background in administration, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities

Make follow-ups with regards to assignments, projects, outstanding matters upcoming commitments and responsibilities on behalf of the CEO.

Partner with Senior Management, Functional Leadership, Special Committees and Consultants to support the execution of key initiatives.

Build and maintain trusted partnerships across the organisation to obtain a clear understanding of business direction and desired outcomes

Manage all aspects of organization’s office services.

Build relationships with Stakeholder groups displaying excellent ability to advise, influence and make presentations at various levels.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Business Management or related discipline.

Master in Business Administration is an added advantage.

A minimum of 5 years similar work experience, 3 years of which should have been at a higher level in managing high powered Executive offices.

Strong ability to execute work with a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens.

Should be a person of unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or florence.chidziya@proservehr.com