Executive Assistant (Harare)
Proserve Consulting Group
Job Description
Our Client is seeking a highly organized, proactive, and detail-oriented Executive Assistant to provide administrative support to the Senior Leadership Team. The ideal candidate will be a skilled professional with a strong background in administration, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Make follow-ups with regards to assignments, projects, outstanding matters upcoming commitments and responsibilities on behalf of the CEO.
- Partner with Senior Management, Functional Leadership, Special Committees and Consultants to support the execution of key initiatives.
- Build and maintain trusted partnerships across the organisation to obtain a clear understanding of business direction and desired outcomes
- Manage all aspects of organization’s office services.
- Build relationships with Stakeholder groups displaying excellent ability to advise, influence and make presentations at various levels.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Business Management or related discipline.
- Master in Business Administration is an added advantage.
- A minimum of 5 years similar work experience, 3 years of which should have been at a higher level in managing high powered Executive offices.
- Strong ability to execute work with a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens.
- Should be a person of unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or florence.chidziya@proservehr.com
