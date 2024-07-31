Factory Supervisors (Harare & Bulawayo)

Maintaining quality standards by continuously monitoring production processes, identifying areas of improvement, and implementing process optimization strategies.

Carrying out production drop test.

Maintenance of accurate measurements.

Enforce safety measures.

Human Resources:

Ensure correct job allocation.

Uphold safety and health management.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 Ordinary Levels.

At least +2 years’ experience in a similar role is an added advantage.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates only are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 05 Agust 2024