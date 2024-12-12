Faculties Manager (Harare)

Report writing skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Inventory management of equipment and facilities.

Be compliant and conversant with Education 5.0 objectives.

Be conversant with the University of Zimbabwe 2020-2025 Strategic Plan.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

The Deputy Registrar

Department of Human Capital Management

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.

The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 20 December 2024