Faculties Manager (Harare)
Job Description
STUDENT AFFAIRS DIVISION FACILITIES MANAGER
The incumbent will work closely with the Dean, Chairpersons and Faculty Administrator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee maintenance of equipment and key installations in the faculty.
- Guide on the procurement of equipment.
- Develop and oversee maintenance plan for Faculty Infrastructure.
- Provide guidance in the supervision of Technicians in the Faculty to ensure compliance with Education 5.0 objectives.
- Coordinate basic equipment and maintenance activities in the faculty.
- Responsible for resource management in the faculty.
- Ensuring a safe environment for both students and staff.
- Provision of periodic reports on faculty maintenance activities.
- Work in liaison with approved contractors on various faculty maintenance programmes.
- Solve facility related problems and challenges timeously.
- Collaborate with constructors carrying out work in the faculty.
- Contributes to budgets for the faculty infrastructure.
- Outsource services and equipment required for smooth learning environment and provision of any services as called upon by faculty and departments.
- Optimise space and resource utilization.
- Advice on environmentally friendly systems and decisions.
- Routine checks on all installations, facilities and critical infrastructure in the faculty.
- Oversee building projects and renovations.
- Making sure that all equipment and buildings are secure from weather patterns, fire and theft.
- Make periodic reports on the general upkeep of faculty facilities to the Executive Dean of Faculty.
- Ensure order in the faculty car parks
Qualifications and Experience
- A Master’s degree from a reputable institution in the relevant discipline
- A first degree in Facilities Management or equivalent technical qualifications in the discipline of Engineering and the Built Environment.
Experience:
- Report writing skills.
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Inventory management of equipment and facilities.
- Be compliant and conversant with Education 5.0 objectives.
- Be conversant with the University of Zimbabwe 2020-2025 Strategic Plan.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
The Deputy Registrar
Department of Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 20 December 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.