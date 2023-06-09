Family Strengthening Program Coordinator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Established in 1949, SOS Children's Villages International (CVI) is a dynamic, international social development organization working globally to meet the needs and protect the interests and rights of children without parental care and those who are at the risk of losing it.

SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.

Mission of the position:

The Family Strengthening Coordinator role is responsible for co-ordinate the identification, enrollment and provision of essential services (Educational, Livelihoods, Psychosocial Support; Legal Support; Health & Environmental Services) to families enrolled into the Family Strengthening Program. Work with local community structures, local authorities and other service providers who are better placed to provide care and support to Orphaned and Vulnerable Children (OVCs), enabling children who are at risk of losing the care of their families to grow within a caring family environment. In addition the role is involved in co-ordination of Family Strengthening programme at location level including administration, operational management, budgeting, security procedures, and personnel issues, aligning with strategies, policies, and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Programme planning, budgeting and implementation:

Identifies key stakeholders and input to be collected to assist in programme evaluation and suggestions for improvement

Engages key stakeholders in the planning, budgeting and implementation process to ensure community involvement and participation.

Monitors the implementation of Education, Youth, Health, WASH, Psychosocial support, Food security, Livelihoods, and Community and CBO empowerment interventions as per framework.

Facilitates mainstreaming of gender, child safeguarding and child participation in all FS programs.

Facilitates procurement of project inputs to ensure adequate and timely provision of services to program participants

Supervises proper maintenance the program assets and use assigned resources efficiently.

Co-ordinates support from community structures (Community Based Organisation - CBOs, Faith Based Organizations - FBOs etc.) in planning and implementation of plans that address children, families and community needs.

Supports communities to identify opportunities and mobilize local resources for the action plan to meet the needs of children, households and communities at large.

Programme participation:

Creates awareness on project goal, objectives and expected outputs at District and community level.

Co-ordinate the identification and enrolment of programme participants with key stakeholders to meet the target for the programme support.

Provide support in Family Development Plans (FDP) implementation and consistently monitor family progression from one level to the other to ensure self-reliance of families and exit programme.

Ensure proper procedures are followed for exiting participants from the programme and end of framework.

Refer specific cases to like-minded organisation that are better placed to provide support to OVCs.

Identification of community for operation following proper entry process and carryout feasibility studies or baseline surveys feeding into the result framework

Networking and partnerships:

Represents the FSP in District and other community OVC related forums.

Prepares applications for clearance and submits to relevant government departments to get approval to work in specific locations.

Undertakes stakeholder analysis within FS, maintaining and updating stakeholders’ profiles.

Facilitates the development of MOUs with key partners for the achievement of the FSP objectives.

Collaborates with community development structures, other NGOs and government departments for effective service delivery to programme participants.

Monitoring and evaluation:

Tracks budget utilization against activities planned monthly to see if we are on track.

Monitors the accuracy of monthly key statistical figures.

Facilitates quarterly programme reviews with key stakeholders.

Consolidates and submits monthly, quarterly, biannually and annually progress reports.

Tracks performance of specific indicators to keep the programme on track towards achievement of set targets.

Facilitates quality data collection, review and updating in PDB working with Monitoring and Evaluation Officers.

Liaises with M&E on the documentation and sharing of stories of change on programme interventions.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Social Sciences, Community development.

A minimum of 5 years of professional experience in social development planning and management in child protection related areas is required.

Relevant experience in programme development in child protection related areas is considered as an asset.

Experience in both development and humanitarian contexts is an added advantage.

Valid Class 4 Driver’s Licence is a requirement.

Skills & Knowledge:

Sound understanding of child rights, child development, family and community development, rights based programming and management of CBPs.

Strong experience in Community Development programming, management of grants; Monitoring and Evaluation experience.

Strong People Management and Supervisory skills.

Good communication and reporting skills, computer literate, understanding and ability to apply community development participatory methodologies, self-starter

Ability to work collaboratively with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, within and outside the organisation, develop effective working relationships to deliver outstanding results.

Demonstrates initiative and enterprise and supports others to work more effectively.

Understands and SOS CV social, ethical and organisational standards and responsibilities in all interactions

Willingness to travel to and be posted in any SOS program locations according to programming requirements.

A successful record of accomplishment working with and building high-performance teams.

Strong Leadership & managerial and implementation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) with at least 3 traceable references and copies of certified academic certificates should be submitted electronically. Please note the applications will be reviewed as they come in.

Applications that are late do not have a CV or certified certificates attached will be disqualified. E-mail applications should bear the reference number of the position in the subject line of the email. E-mail: Applications should be sent electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe is an equal opportunities employer and encourages all eligible applicants to apply without any consideration to sex, cultural consideration, disability or creed.

Deadline: 16 June 2023