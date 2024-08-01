Farm General Manager
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science, the Farm General Manager is responsible for the dayto-day management of the University Farm with a focus on leading the team to deliver results in line with business values and management policy of the Bindura University of Science Education in a way that maximizes productivity and profitability.
Duties and Responsibilities
In general, the Farm General Manager is responsible for the following tasks:
- Overseeing the daily operations of the farm, including planting, harvesting, farm equipment maintenance, and caring for crops and livestock.
- Developing and implementing strategies to increase productivity and profitability.
- Conducting research to identify new market opportunities and consumer preferences to support the agricultural produce and products of the University on the local and international market arena.
- Ensure team engagement at the university farm is at the level where there is a collective understanding of the farm targets and an understanding of how they contribute to the overall success of the farm business; the team are inducted to their role and receive a structured orientation and regular feedback on their performance; feedback needs are recorded, reviewed and used to support individual training and development plans; individual skills and competencies are developed by establishing performance and development goals.
- Ensure that production targets and indicators of success are set out in the farm’s Annual Operational Plan.
- Ensure that any risk areas/areas of concern are discussed with the University management and proactively managed.
- Maintaining financial records, including budgets, expenses, and profits.
- Identify, capture and evaluate key farm management information to increase farm productivity and profitability, including weather data recording and identification of climatic trends/predictions.
- Hiring, training, and managing farm workers and other employees.
- Ensure stock movement records are accurately maintained and up to date and contribute to the development of the farm’s annual asset and maintenance plans.
- Implement the agreed annual asset and maintenance plan to ensure all plant and equipment is in good repair and in a safe operating state.
- Ensure all assets, including irrigation equipment and fitments, are regularly maintained in line with manufacturer’s specifications and farm maintenance procedures.
- Ensure environmental requirements are met as outlined in the farm environment plan.
- Ensuring that the farm is complying with all laws and regulations related to agricultural operations, including health and safety standards and environmental protections.
- Coordinating with suppliers and buyers to purchase necessary supplies and sell farm products on local and international markets, including procurement and sustenance of the Global Gap License/Certificate.
- Reporting key farm performance data on a 7 day basis.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Agriculture or related field.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- A BSc qualification in Agriculture/HND in Agriculture or related field would be an added advantage.
- Proven experience of at least two (2) years in planning and implementing good practice farm management on large scale operations.
Skills and Attributes:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to foster open communication structure.
- Strong analytical and decision-making skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 5 August 2024.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura