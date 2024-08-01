Farm Manager: Crops and Horticulture
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Farm General Manager, the Farm Manager (Crops and Horticulture) is responsible for assisting in the overall management of crops and horticulture production at the university farm. The Farm Manager plays a supportive role in the smooth running of agricultural operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
To perform this role successfully, the Farm Manager (Crops and Horticulture) will perform the following responsibilities, which will include but are not limited to:
- Collaborates closely with the Farm General Manager to implement the farm’s strategy, manage resources, and optimize productivity within the crops and horticulture section.
- Assigning and communicating daily/weekly duties to farm workers.
- Implementing pest and disease management strategies to protect crops.
- Producing regular crops and horticulture section reports.
- Ensuring crops and horticulture produce quality and availability.
- Coordinating with the Farm General Manager to plan and implement budgets and production targets for crops and horticulture farm section.
- Keeping up to date and accurate records of production for the crops and horticulture section.
- Assisting with product marketing and selling to a variety of customers in the local and international markets including procurement and maintenance of the Global Gap License/Certificate protocols in collaboration with the marketing assistant.
- Ensuring high-quality work and adherence to safety standards.
- Maintaining and repairing farm equipment and infrastructure.
- Scheduling regular maintenance and addressing malfunctions of farm equipment promptly;
- Implementing farm resources conservation measures including soil conservation, maintenance of fire guards.
- Monitoring weather conditions to adjust farming practices.
- Engaging with local communities and stakeholders to promote the farm’s products.
- Establishing beneficial relationships with the local community.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Diploma in Agriculture or related field.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level subject passes including English Language and.Mathematics.
- A BSc qualification in Crop Science/ HND in Agriculture or related field.would be an added advantage.
- Proven experience of at least two (2) years in planning and implementing.good practice farm management on large scale operations.
Skills and Attributes:
- A knowledge of field crops and horticulture production and an awareness of customer demand, food standards and sustainability.
- The ability to work under pressure and make decisions in stressful environments.
- Superb communication and interpersonal skills.
- Supervisory skills and management ability.
- Culture of profit orientation.
- Willingness to be on the farm in all weathers and patience to undertake all sorts of practical, sometimes repetitive jobs.
- Willingness to work overtime as required.
- Self-motivation, with the ability to motivate others.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively when required.
- Team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 5 August 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura