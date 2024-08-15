Farm Supervisor (Ruwa)

Job Description

Looking for a Farm Supervisor with knowledge of horticulture, particularly pecan plantations. The candidate must be willing to go through the challenges associated with supervising a startup agricultural project.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervisor existing operations, crops, livestock, staff, and financial documents and recommending improvements.

Delegate tasks to subordinates daily and manage labour and all resources in an efficient manner.

Maintain high quality brooded broilers with consistent production.

Improving quality of heads and the genetic structure of the cattle and goat’s herds.

Identify best and worst performers and maintain such records to justify ratings.

Drive staff to complete tasks in timely manner and at a high standard.

Provide seasonal input requirements by the end of the second month of every season.

Supervise seedling nurseries for horticulture crops.

Plan, schedule and supervise breeding program for cattle and goats.

Provide daily farm reports.

Supervise daily planning of work schedules, activities and routine work.

Conduct bi-weekly stock take with admin.

Record and report staff attendance by 8 am daily on WhatsApp group and directly to Administrator.

Ensure up to date consistent record keeping on yields, slaughter, inputs, breeding, drying weights, maintenance and all other production related statistics for all projects.

Lead all aspects of crop and livestock production.

Market the farms products.

Enforce farm rules and ensure rules and safety procedures are followed by all staff

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/bachelor’s degree in agriculture, Animal Science or equivalent.

Organizational and time management skills.

Knowledge of local and export market trends crop market trends.

At least 3 years of experience managing the any of the following crops: - Strawberries, Hemp, Onion, Peas, Red pepper, Garlic, Ginger, English cucumber, Chilies.

Experience in cattle breeding for either pedigree or commercial breeding.

Abattoir management and artificial insemination experience an added advantage.

Willingness and experience developing start up agricultural projects.

Class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, specifying the vacancy applied for in the subject.