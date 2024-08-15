Farm Supervisor (Ruwa)
Job Description
Looking for a Farm Supervisor with knowledge of horticulture, particularly pecan plantations. The candidate must be willing to go through the challenges associated with supervising a startup agricultural project.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervisor existing operations, crops, livestock, staff, and financial documents and recommending improvements.
- Delegate tasks to subordinates daily and manage labour and all resources in an efficient manner.
- Maintain high quality brooded broilers with consistent production.
- Improving quality of heads and the genetic structure of the cattle and goat’s herds.
- Identify best and worst performers and maintain such records to justify ratings.
- Drive staff to complete tasks in timely manner and at a high standard.
- Provide seasonal input requirements by the end of the second month of every season.
- Supervise seedling nurseries for horticulture crops.
- Plan, schedule and supervise breeding program for cattle and goats.
- Provide daily farm reports.
- Supervise daily planning of work schedules, activities and routine work.
- Conduct bi-weekly stock take with admin.
- Record and report staff attendance by 8 am daily on WhatsApp group and directly to Administrator.
- Ensure up to date consistent record keeping on yields, slaughter, inputs, breeding, drying weights, maintenance and all other production related statistics for all projects.
- Lead all aspects of crop and livestock production.
- Market the farms products.
- Enforce farm rules and ensure rules and safety procedures are followed by all staff
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/bachelor’s degree in agriculture, Animal Science or equivalent.
- Organizational and time management skills.
- Knowledge of local and export market trends crop market trends.
- At least 3 years of experience managing the any of the following crops: - Strawberries, Hemp, Onion, Peas, Red pepper, Garlic, Ginger, English cucumber, Chilies.
- Experience in cattle breeding for either pedigree or commercial breeding.
- Abattoir management and artificial insemination experience an added advantage.
- Willingness and experience developing start up agricultural projects.
- Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants should send their applications to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, specifying the vacancy applied for in the subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.