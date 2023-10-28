Fashion Designer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking to hire a highly-skilled fashion designer with at least 5 years’ traceable experience. The fashion designer should be able to make patterns, cut and saw garments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research current fashion trends and determine what consumers will like.

To develop ideas for new products based on research data.

Design sketches for new products.

Creating clothing patterns for mass production.

Overseeing the production of designs, including carrying out fittings, determining prices and managing marketing.

Create detailed tech packs for each design for factory submission.

Train new employees.

Maintaining relationships with vendors, suppliers and models.

Perform other duties and projects as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

We require the following competencies:

Ability to work quickly, prioritize tasks and work on multiple projects at once.

In-depth knowledge of garment technology.

Proficiency in computer-aided fashion design applications and digital visualization tools.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Superior knowledge of fashion design principles.

Excellent attention to detail.

Excellent creativity with a good sense of fashion and style.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via email on: expresstailorszw@gmail.com