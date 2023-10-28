Pindula|Search Pindula
Fashion Designer (Harare)

Job Vacancy
Oct. 30, 2023
Job Description

We are looking to hire a highly-skilled fashion designer with at least 5 years’ traceable experience. The fashion designer should be able to make patterns, cut and saw garments.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Research current fashion trends and determine what consumers will like.
  • To develop ideas for new products based on research data.
  • Design sketches for new products.
  • Creating clothing patterns for mass production.
  • Overseeing the production of designs, including carrying out fittings, determining prices and managing marketing.
  • Create detailed tech packs for each design for factory submission.
  • Train new employees.
  • Maintaining relationships with vendors, suppliers and models.
  • Perform other duties and projects as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

We require the following competencies:

  • Ability to work quickly, prioritize tasks and work on multiple projects at once.
  • In-depth knowledge of garment technology.
  • Proficiency in computer-aided fashion design applications and digital visualization tools.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Superior knowledge of fashion design principles.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Excellent creativity with a good sense of fashion and style.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via email on: expresstailorszw@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 October 2023

Job Vacancy

.

