Fashion Designer (Harare)

We are looking to hire a highly-skilled fashion designer with at least 5 years’ traceable experience. The fashion designer should be able to make patterns, cut and saw garments.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Research current fashion trends and determine what consumers will like.
- To develop ideas for new products based on research data.
- Design sketches for new products.
- Creating clothing patterns for mass production.
- Overseeing the production of designs, including carrying out fittings, determining prices and managing marketing.
- Create detailed tech packs for each design for factory submission.
- Train new employees.
- Maintaining relationships with vendors, suppliers and models.
- Perform other duties and projects as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
We require the following competencies:
- Ability to work quickly, prioritize tasks and work on multiple projects at once.
- In-depth knowledge of garment technology.
- Proficiency in computer-aided fashion design applications and digital visualization tools.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Superior knowledge of fashion design principles.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Excellent creativity with a good sense of fashion and style.
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via email on: expresstailorszw@gmail.com
Deadline: 30 October 2023
