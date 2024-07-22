Graphic Designer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Liaising with Directorate members and the Director in the design and management of creative and brand-related content in line with dynamic and ever-changing institutional requirements.

Managing internal and external stakeholders requirements on the value chain of conceptualisation, creation, design and management of content in various contexts, with the ability to work with proposals from typesetting via the spectrum of graphic design, print and production.

Working with members’ ideas and managing their expectations.

Developing concepts, graphics and layouts, including making decisions about fonts, images, readability and readers’ needs.

Determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material in technical communication contexts.

Preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief.

Keeping members up to date, listening to and acting on feedback, and explaining the rationale behind graphic design decisions.

Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required.

Keeping up to date with design and software trends.

Liaising with external printers or production teams to ensure deadlines are met and material is printed or presented to the highest quality.

Do all photography and videography work for the Directorate and the entire University

Photograph and Video editing.

Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Graphic Designing, Visual Communications and Multimedia Designing or related field.

A Master’s degree is an added advantage.

At least two (2) years of post-qualification relevant experience is a requirement.

The candidate should have excellent verbal, written, digital and visual communication skills and excellent creative content design, management and optimisation skills for various platforms and contexts.

Camera for videography and photography skills are a prerequisite.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work with teams against strict timelines are essential qualities for this position.

The Graphic Designer reports to the Director, Communications and Public Relations.

How to Apply

Application letter together with CV giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees and certified copies of certificates all in a single PDF document should be sent to humanresources@cut.ac.zw addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources