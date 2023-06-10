Female Driver (Harare)

Job Description
A reputable International Executive is looking for an ambitious, dynamic, and result-oriented Female Driver. The position is a unique and challenging opportunity to be a cautious and scheduled time manager. The main responsibility is to drive an executive around Harare to where the executive wants to go. To start ASAP
Duties and Responsibilities
- The main responsibility is to drive an executive around Harare to where the executive wants to go.
- Please note we are not looking for a person with a driver’s license, but for an individual who is a trained and professional driver (Must Be female aged between 24-50)
Qualifications and Experience
- A clean driver’s license.
- A defensive driving certificate would be an added advantage.
- Basic Administrative skills.
- Must have a Drivers Licence with at least 2 years of driving experience.
- A proven database and network/s of Harare streets and places.
- Should be aged between 24 to 50 years old.
- Good language (English) skill is a must for both written and verbal.
- Good communication, influencing, and negotiation skills.
- Salary between 200-300 depending on experience and credentials.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable and interested candidates should send their application letter and CV to: chaddefranche@gmail.com
NB: Curriculum vitae should not be longer than 2 pages including references. Candidates who applied before should not re-apply.
Deadline: 10 June 2023