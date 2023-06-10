Pindula|
Etero Metal Ltd

Female Driver (Harare)

Etero Metal Ltd
Jun. 10, 2023
Job Description

A reputable International Executive is looking for an ambitious, dynamic, and result-oriented Female Driver. The position is a unique and challenging opportunity to be a cautious and scheduled time manager. The main responsibility is to drive an executive around Harare to where the executive wants to go. To start ASAP

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The main responsibility is to drive an executive around Harare to where the executive wants to go.
  • Please note we are not looking for a person with a driver’s license, but for an individual who is a trained and professional driver (Must Be female aged between 24-50)

Qualifications and Experience

  • A clean driver’s license.
  • A defensive driving certificate would be an added advantage.
  • Basic Administrative skills.
  • Must have a Drivers Licence with at least 2 years of driving experience.
  • A proven database and network/s of Harare streets and places.
  • Should be aged between 24 to 50 years old.
  • Good language (English) skill is a must for both written and verbal.
  • Good communication, influencing, and negotiation skills.
  • Salary between 200-300 depending on experience and credentials.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should send their application letter and CV to: chaddefranche@gmail.com

NB: Curriculum vitae should not be longer than 2 pages including references. Candidates who applied before should not re-apply.

Deadline: 10 June 2023

Etero Metal Ltd

Etero Metal (Pvt) Ltd covers the entire range of recycling used electric boards and auto parts. Etero Metal Limited was registered in August 2018. We cater for commercial and industrial consumers. Our services include collection, containing, sorting, shredding of electronic material that has been used in order to maximize material capacitance.

Address: Bay 3, 159 Citroen Rd, Harare

Email: info@eterometal.com

Phone: +263776580655

