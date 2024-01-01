Field And Horticulture Production Managers (Harare)
Job Description
We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and experienced individuals to join our team in key roles that will drive our future success. If you are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and making a positive impact, we encourage you to submit your resume today!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation and generation of the departmental capex and operating budget.
- Planning and organising production schedules for Tobacco and other crops.
- Implementing project and resource requirements in field production.
- Planning, selecting, scheduling and ordering production inputs in the department.
- Disseminating Tobacco Agronomic and Horticulture Advice.
- Being in compliance with all applicable legislation, company standards, policies, and procedures.
- Yield optimisation and attainment of field crop & horticulture production set targets and time lines.
- Planning, organizing, enforcement and implementation of the ‘three season in concept.
Job Skills and Competences:
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm and adapt to the farm life is a prerequisite.
- Excellent logical and critical thinking problem-solving skills.
- Ability to meet set agreed business targets and deadlines.
- Ability to source, select, recruit and retain farm general labour force in accordance with the annual business plan.
- Ability to provide guidance, sound judgment, confidentiality and interaction with all key stakeholders.
- Possession of strong leadership and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of the team, have a strong sense of personal organisation.
- Excellent report-writing and verbal communication skills including power point presentation.
- Experience and knowledge of tobacco and horticulture is a strong added advantage.
- Strong sense of business literacy.
Qualifications and Experience
- A BSc (Hons.) degree in Crop Science, or equivalent.
- A Master’s degree will be an added advantage.
- Membership of a recognized professional body.
- Proven post-qualification experience of at least 5 years in a farming or agro-based commercial environment of which at least 3 years should have been at head of department level.
- Agrarian science and technology skills.
- Knowledge of and the ability to use laboratory testing equipment (for chemical, physical and biological tests).
- Solid proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.
- Knowledge and hands on experience on the use of various irrigation systems.
Other
How to Apply
Should you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic certificates. All applications should be emailed to: gffvacancy@gmail.com, clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 January 2024
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.