Field Officer ( ESG) x6

Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancies have arisen within TIMB, and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be located in any of our seven Regional Offices (Chinhoyi, Karoi, Mvurwi, Bindura, Marondera, Rusape and Mutare).

Reports To: Sustainability Officer/ Technical Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Arranging and conducting Sustainability Field days.

Executing and implementing approved TIMB sustainability projects and programs.

ALP implementation, assessment, monitoring and evaluation for the whole industry.

Corruption eradication through monitoring and training of stakeholders.

Acting as decentralized complaints desk on sustainability issues at regional levels.

Geo-referencing for infrastructure and field mapping data collection (KOBO Collect).

Classification (at sales floors under the supervision of Sales supervisors and Arbitrators).

Assist the farmers through imparting the necessary agronomic and sustainable practices to improve on Sustainable Tobacco Production through best practices.

Work with the Forestry Commission in implementing afforestation frameworks.

Participate in all surveys through data collection at farm level and ensure all relevant data is submitted.

Crop estimates/assessment.

Assist in STP and ALP audits at regional level.

Organizing training of farmers on sustainable tobacco production whenever necessary.

Assist in promoting effective communication and information dissemination on sustainability issues such as child labour, afforestation etc.

Assist in ensuring that agreed processes and tools are consistently implemented

Organizing and participating in any regional agriculture events and ensure that all relevant sustainability information is made available and accessible to the stakeholders

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma/Degree in Agriculture/ Environmental/Social science or equivalent.

Class 3 Driver's licence.

Minimum of 2 years' relevant experience.

Proficiency or familiarity with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) an added advantage.

Accuracy.

Technical Expertise.

Attention to detail.

Organizational Awareness.

Teamwork and cooperation.

Concern for order and quality.

Emotional intelligent.

Other

How to Apply

Submit certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw not later than 29 September 2024 clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "FIELD OFFICER". TIMB is an equal employer, and female candidates are encouraged to apply.