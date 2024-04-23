Job Description

MUSASA is a national NGO that started work in 1988, focusing on ending gender-based violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe. MUSASA mainly focuses on offering prevention, protection, and direct support services to survivors of gender-based violence, as well as public education and awareness-raising on gender-based violence.

MUSASA is implementing the CERF PROJECT jointly with co-partner UNPFA in Buhera, Chimanimani, Mwenezi, Chiredzi, Hwange, Umguza, Beitbridge, and Gwanda and hereby invites suitable candidates to apply for the post of Field Officer for the CERF project.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the Program Officer in the development and implementation of the CERF project.

Day-to-day interaction with survivors of Gender-Based Violence; case follow-up and management; group and individual dialogue in communities.

Coordinating with partners and stakeholders in the GBV referral; information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services.

Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on available GBV response services.

Attending district meetings.

Coordinating with other partners in the district and providing support with report writing.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Counselling / Degree in Social Work, or any related social science degree.

An additional qualification in Development Studies would be an added advantage.

At least 1-year experience in a similar role.

Ability to use Microsoft Office; Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines.

Ability to work well with partners and stakeholders.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw