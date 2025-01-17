SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.

Mission of the position:

The Field Officer works closely with community based partners in creating a responsive and conducive environment for the care and protection of children and young people. He / She will work with other programme officers, government and CSO partners to strengthen the functional and financial sustainability of community based partners in responding to the welfare of vulnerable families, children and young people. The incumbent is expected to closely collaborate with government, CSOs, business corporate partners, local community structures, local authorities and other service providers to enable children who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care to grow within a caring and supportive family environment and secure community.

Duties and Responsibilities

Programme participation and Implementation.

Create awareness on project goal, objectives and expected outputs at community level.

Facilitate the identification of opportunities and mobilization of local resources for the health and education action plan to meet the needs of each child, household and community.

Conduct an assessment of the Educational and Health needs of children and youths

Identify and engage local partners, community leaders and government structures for effective programme planning, implementation and monitoring.

Establish and strengthen admission committees that support enrolments and programme implementation at community level.

Ensure proper procedures are followed for exiting participants from the programme.

Work in collaboration with community field officers/Volunteers and local partners in the identification and enrolment of programme participants.

Mentor and coach community field officers/volunteers in the implementation of Family Strengthening activities.

Work with community structures in the identification and enrolment of target group.

Train community representatives/volunteers on family development process to enable tailor made support to vulnerable children and their families.

Refer specific cases to specialised intervention Officers.

Facilitate networking with local government institutions, CSOs, corporate business partners and other partners in planning and implementation of community empowerment interventions.

Facilitate participatory monitoring and evaluation of the community empowerment interventions.

Documents, prepare and submit timely progress reports to the Project Coordinator on community empowerment interventions.

Support the collection and documentation of community empowerment impact stories.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Community development related social and natural sciences/disciplines such as Social Work, Social Sciences, Sociology, Development studies, Economics, Community Nursing, and Rural Development.

At least 3 years of professional work experience in a similar role or implementing Community development and OVC support programmes.

Class 3 (Motor Cycle riding) Licence is a prerequisite.

Skills & Knowledge:

Sound understanding of child rights, child development, family and community development, rights based programming and management of CBPs.

Good communication and reporting skills, computer literate, understanding and ability to apply community development participatory methodologies, self-starter.

Ability to work collaboratively with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, within and outside the organisation, develop effective working relationships to deliver outstanding results.

Asset Based Community Development Approach.

Knowledge of the Project cycle management demonstrable ability with applying project management methodology to basic or routine projects to achieve stated objectives and/or outcomes.

Demonstrates initiative and enterprise and supports others to work more effectively

Understands and SOS CV social, ethical and organisational standards and responsibilities in all interactions.

Willingness to travel to and be posted in any SOS program locations according to programming requirements.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) with at least 3 traceable references and copies of certified academic certificates should be submitted electronically not later than 17 January 2025. Please note the applications will be reviewed as they come in. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Applications that are late do not have a CV or certified certificates attached will be disqualified. E-mail applications should bear the reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.

E-mail: Applications should be sent electronically to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org

NB: SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe is an equal opportunities employer and encourages all eligible applicants to apply without any consideration to sex, cultural consideration, disability or creed.Generate a Whatsapp Message