Field Officers: SUPPORT-TB

Safeguarding: The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals including children. Therefore, the candidate must have no record of safeguarding or criminal violations. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compile and submit weekly, monthly, quarterly TB control program reports from all health facilities in the District and share with Provincial Team.

Support and supervise TB activities at facility and community level through a roving mechanism;

Coordinate, mobilize and distribute program resources.

Assist in the monitoring and evaluation of the TB program in the District.

Conduct active TB case finding at community level; Organise community based tuberculosis care and DOTS activities.

Organise community mobilization, advocacy and communication working closely with Community Health workers.

Supervision and mentorship of Community Health workers.

Organise District TB trainings for Health Care Workers and Community Health Workers.

Maintain TB records.

Organise meetings for Program partners.

Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual work plans; Conduct client satisfaction surveys.

Working closely with the MOHCC District team.

Produce quarterly performance appraisal reports.

Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A certificate/diploma/ degree in public health, environmental health and nursing sciences.

At least one year of experience in HIV/TB co-infection management.

Demonstrated experience working on a TB project.

Proficiency in desktop software (MS Word, Excel, Outlook) is a requisite.

Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is an advantage.

Knowledge, Skills and abilities

Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff.

Proficient with computers for data collection and word processing software.

Attitude for learning and enhancing skills.

Upholds patient confidentiality.

Proficiency in both oral and written communication.

Class 3 license or willingness to ride a motorbike is a must.

Motorbike riding experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.