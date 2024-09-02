Finance & Administration Assistant (Gwanda)
Job Description
The Finance and Admin Assistant is responsible for helping ensure the provision and the execution of programme finance services and the effective and transparent utilization of financial resources including the integrity of financial and administrative services. The incumbent promotes a client-oriented approach consistent with WVZ and Donor standards, rules and regulations in the utilization of program finances.
Duties and Responsibilities
Support implementation of Finance Services:
- Timely and accurate procurements and payments with full compliance with WVZ and donor rules & regulations.
- Help ensure implementation of effective internal controls, proper functioning of a client-oriented financial resources management system, control mechanism for development projects through monitoring budgets preparation and modifications, budgetary status versus utilized budgets, follow up with project managers and finance for development projects.
- Maintenance of the internal expenditures control system which ensures that purchases processed are matched and completed, transactions are correctly recorded and posted in the system; and travel claims and other entitlements are duly processed.
- Proper control of the supporting documents for payments and financial reports to projects; preparation of all types of vouchers.
- Allocation of Common services expenses and recurring office expenses.
- Management of Cash receipts. Money received is timely recorded and reported.
Provision of Administrative and logistical support:
- Support to staff travel in the Operations District including Arrangements of travel and hotel reservations, preparation of travel authorizations, processing requests for meals, identity cards and other documents.
- Administrative support to conferences, workshops, retreats.
- Support to office space arrangement, floor plan, and relevant purchase of office furniture.
- Support to assets management and physical assets verification.
Support to maintenance of premises and common services, office insurance and management of document storage:
- Maintenance of files and records relevant to lease agreements.
- Custodian for management of office stationery supplies including maintenance of stock list of stationery, distribution of stationery as required by staff and keeping a log of distribution;
- Telephone expenses are properly reviewed and personal usage is followed up and paid timely by individual staff.
- Monitoring of Travel Advance, Claims and Settlements through preparation and maintenance of Travel Claim monitoring sheet. Record submission of F10 claims against advances. Overpaid DSA is being followed up and paid timely by individuals.
- Support to month-end and year-end closures.
- Reconciliation of balance sheet accounts including staff advance/ receivable, Petrol advance, and petty cash.
- Coordination with petty cash custodians in project offices for timely completion of monthly petty cash reconciliation and replenishment.
- Support month-end and year-end closure through report preparation and submission including e.g. travel claim monitoring sheet, petty cash reconciliation, review and monitoring of receipt accrual and payment voucher status.
- Ensure all relevant documentation of asset movements and distributions is properly maintained
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Accounting, Finance and or Secretarial.
- Good typing skills and speed.
- Knowledge and experience in computers especially Microsoft word, Excel, Spreadsheet software, Lotus Notes.
- Knowledge of database management.
- Able to speak local languages.
- In-depth knowledge of humanitarian work.
- Be a team player.
- Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: Qualified women and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
World Vision Zimbabwe
World Vision is the largest humanitarian organisation in Zimbabwe, operating relief and development projects across the country benefitting more than 2 million people each year. World Vision began operating in Zimbabwe in 1973, primarily providing assistance to children’s homes and offering relief to Zimbabweans in camps and institutions.