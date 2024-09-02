Finance & Administration Assistant (Gwanda)

Job Description

The Finance and Admin Assistant is responsible for helping ensure the provision and the execution of programme finance services and the effective and transparent utilization of financial resources including the integrity of financial and administrative services. The incumbent promotes a client-oriented approach consistent with WVZ and Donor standards, rules and regulations in the utilization of program finances.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support implementation of Finance Services:

Timely and accurate procurements and payments with full compliance with WVZ and donor rules & regulations.

Help ensure implementation of effective internal controls, proper functioning of a client-oriented financial resources management system, control mechanism for development projects through monitoring budgets preparation and modifications, budgetary status versus utilized budgets, follow up with project managers and finance for development projects.

Maintenance of the internal expenditures control system which ensures that purchases processed are matched and completed, transactions are correctly recorded and posted in the system; and travel claims and other entitlements are duly processed.

Proper control of the supporting documents for payments and financial reports to projects; preparation of all types of vouchers.

Allocation of Common services expenses and recurring office expenses.

Management of Cash receipts. Money received is timely recorded and reported.

Provision of Administrative and logistical support: