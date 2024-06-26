Finance Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Lumina Energy is hiring for an individual passionate in the Finance Administrator with the objective to create creating social and environmental change. The role will support leadership teams in directing day-to-day operations for a business and provides ongoing support to teams and staff. Their duties include scheduling people and tasks, assisting with coaching and training and directly overseeing staff and process performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitates payments required for the organization in liaison with the Operations Manager and Head Office Accountant, adhering to set Standard Operating Procedures at all times.

Monitors creditors and issues requisitions for day-to-day payments for approval by Operations Manager.

Analyses inventory history to assist in forecasts of stock requirements and presents to the Operations Manager for final approval.

Monitors import orders and deliveries, providing weekly updates.

Capture and input all stock take variances into Pastel.

Assist in reconciling all bank and petty cash accounts on a daily basis.

Assist in conducting monthly reconciliations of all accounts to ensure their accuracy.

Processing of purchase requisitions, reallocations, and confirmation of budget balances.

Process input into the subsidiary ledgers and ensure all input has been authorized in line with business SOPs.

Ensure that all general and subsidiary ledger entries have supporting documents.

Capture expense invoices into accounting software in use and ensure correct allocation and escalate all observed non-compliance issues to the Accountant.

Ensures that all monthly financial processing is done within pre-circulated reporting deadlines daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly and year end at all times.

Manage and coordinate the acquisition of import licenses for all the business trading lines.

Qualifications and Experience

Education: First Degree in Finance/ Accounting/ Business Management.

Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience in business administration.

Proven track record of a practical approach to project management.

Strong knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office and Accounting Packages.

Other

How to Apply

If you are enthusiastic about a career in the solar energy field and meet the above requirements, please apply by sending your resume and a cover letter to: hr@southsea.co.zw, not later than 2nd July 2024. Make sure to mention ‘Finance Administrator’ in the subject line.

We are excited to hear from you!