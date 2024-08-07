Pindula|Search Pindula
Finance And Administration Clerk (Harare)

Aug. 14, 2024
Job Description

Nash Tv is looking for a diligent and detail-oriented Finance and Administration Clerk to support the finance and administrative functions. The ideal candidate will assist in financial record-keeping, data entry, and administrative tasks to ensure the smooth operation of the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist in maintaining financial records and documentation.
  • Process invoices, expenses, and payments accurately.
  • Prepare financial reports and spreadsheets.
  • Handle basic accounting tasks.
  • Support administrative functions.
  • Respond to inquiries from staff and vendors regarding finance and administrative matters.
  • Perform general office tasks as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Finance, Accounting, or Business Administration is a plus.
  • Proficiency in MS Office applications, especially Excel and Word.
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Basic understanding of financial principles.
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal abilities.
  • Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Wednesday 14 August 2024

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

