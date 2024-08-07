Finance And Administration Clerk (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Tv is looking for a diligent and detail-oriented Finance and Administration Clerk to support the finance and administrative functions. The ideal candidate will assist in financial record-keeping, data entry, and administrative tasks to ensure the smooth operation of the business.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in maintaining financial records and documentation.
- Process invoices, expenses, and payments accurately.
- Prepare financial reports and spreadsheets.
- Handle basic accounting tasks.
- Support administrative functions.
- Respond to inquiries from staff and vendors regarding finance and administrative matters.
- Perform general office tasks as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Finance, Accounting, or Business Administration is a plus.
- Proficiency in MS Office applications, especially Excel and Word.
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
- Basic understanding of financial principles.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Strong communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Wednesday 14 August 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Nash Paints
Browse Jobs
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
Related Jobs
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Finance Director (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Accountant General Ledger – Finance And Administration – Level 7 (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Chief Investigations Specialist Customs & Excise – Revenue Assurance Division– Level 6 (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Auditor x3 (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Back Office/ Treasury Clerks (Harare)
Deadline: