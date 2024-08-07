Finance And Administration Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Tv is looking for a diligent and detail-oriented Finance and Administration Clerk to support the finance and administrative functions. The ideal candidate will assist in financial record-keeping, data entry, and administrative tasks to ensure the smooth operation of the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in maintaining financial records and documentation.

Process invoices, expenses, and payments accurately.

Prepare financial reports and spreadsheets.

Handle basic accounting tasks.

Support administrative functions.

Respond to inquiries from staff and vendors regarding finance and administrative matters.

Perform general office tasks as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Finance, Accounting, or Business Administration is a plus.

Proficiency in MS Office applications, especially Excel and Word.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Basic understanding of financial principles.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal abilities.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Wednesday 14 August 2024