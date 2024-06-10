Finance Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)
Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Job Description
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Finance Assistant who will be responsible for assisting Finance and Administration duties at voluntery basis under direct supervision from the Senior Finance Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing guidance on the Finance programs.
- Preparing profit loss accounts.
- Recording all cash transfers.
- Providing procurement duties.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Finance, Banking or Economics.
- Currently working .
- At least 2 years experience in Finance sector.
Other
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24). Indicate the position on the subject line.
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.
