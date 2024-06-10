Pindula|Search Pindula
Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Finance Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)

Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Jun. 10, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Finance Assistant who will be responsible for assisting Finance and Administration duties at voluntery basis under direct supervision from the Senior Finance Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing guidance on the Finance programs.
  • Preparing profit loss accounts.
  • Recording all cash transfers.
  • Providing procurement duties.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a degree in Finance, Banking or Economics.
  • Currently working .
  • At least 2 years experience in Finance sector.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24). Indicate the position on the subject line.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Head of Strategic Information & Evaluation: Volunteer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback