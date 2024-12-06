Finance Attachee x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of a Finance Attachee. The incumbent will report to the Finance Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analysing financial records to identify errors and discrepancies.

Regularly updating all accounting ledgers and journals.

Performing reconciliations of clients’ bank accounts to ensure accuracy of cash records.

Assist in producing year end accounts and preparing for audits.

Product costing and pricing.

Implement financial systems, procedures and controls required to safeguard company assets.

Oversee all monthly payments and refunds.

Maintains the Non-Current and Current Asset Ledgers of the company.

Do Accounts receivables and Accounts payables.

Preparation of weekly cash-flow reports; actual vs forecast.

Tax computations.

Record and reconcile all daily sales.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a degree/diploma in accounting or related field with a reputable institution.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their application, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw on or before 02 December 2024,Clearly state the POSITION you are applying for in the subject line of your email.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.