Finance Attachee x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of a Finance Attachee. The incumbent will report to the Finance Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analysing financial records to identify errors and discrepancies.
- Regularly updating all accounting ledgers and journals.
- Performing reconciliations of clients’ bank accounts to ensure accuracy of cash records.
- Assist in producing year end accounts and preparing for audits.
- Product costing and pricing.
- Implement financial systems, procedures and controls required to safeguard company assets.
- Oversee all monthly payments and refunds.
- Maintains the Non-Current and Current Asset Ledgers of the company.
- Do Accounts receivables and Accounts payables.
- Preparation of weekly cash-flow reports; actual vs forecast.
- Tax computations.
- Record and reconcile all daily sales.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree/diploma in accounting or related field with a reputable institution.
Other
How to Apply
All interested and qualified candidates must email their application, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw on or before 02 December 2024,Clearly state the POSITION you are applying for in the subject line of your email.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Secondary Book Press
Secondary Book Press is an independent publishing company that focuses on publishing books from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Tertiary Level. It was established under Private Business Corporation (Chapter 24:11) with the aim of producing quality books that can help the education sector in Africa to grow to its full potential but it started trading in April 2018 after the invention of the New Curriculum in Zimbabwe.